Kendall Jenner’s Perfect Outfit Is Actually All From Mango – And It’s Still In Stock

If we know one thing for certain, it's that Mango is the gift that keeps on giving. A-listers consistently lean on the high-street brand for their off-duty uniforms - and for great reason. Mango has mastered the art of well crafted, timeless pieces that can quickly turn into wardrobe staples, all the while being incredibly affordable.

Sienna Miller has been spotted repeatedly in head-to-toe Mango (flashback to her 2022 Glastonbury outfit) while Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid are also long-standing members of the Mango fan club. Katie Holmes is no stranger to the brand, recently being captured in the TikTok-viral Leather Bomber Jacket, and it seems the popular retailer has just welcomed its newest A-list supporter: Kendall Jenner.

Image Credit: BACKGRID

Stepping out in New York last night, Kendall Jenner wore a full selection of Mango. Her look consisted of Mango's Silk White Shirt (composed of 100% silk) the Contrasting Buckle Leather Belt featuring gold hardware, and the Flared Wool Trousers completed with a leather black boot and a black shoulder bag. It seems autumn dressing is officially a go.

Kendall's ensemble is walking proof that an elegant, timeless look can be achieved without spending your entire pay check (or, in fact, life savings) and confirms the one thing we knew all along: Mango can do no wrong.

Shop Kendall's full Mango look below.