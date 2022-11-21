Kate Spade Has A Truly Amazing Black Friday Sale, Including 50% Off Some Handbags

It's true that not all Black Friday sales are created equally. Sure, there are some which offer practical, every day items that you really can't live without but then there are some which give you the opportunity to be the proud owner of something truly beautiful for less money. Kate Spade certainly falls into the latter camp - and you won't want to buy anything until you've seen the brand's amazing discounts.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 11: Jourdan Dunn attends the Kate Spade Holiday Pop-Up at 59 Greek Street in Soho on November 11, 2022 in London, England. Pic Credit: Dave Benett

Starting today (November 21) and running until next Monday (November 28), there is 25% off absolutely everything, from bejewelled footwear to stunning costume jewellery, incredible coats and, of course, beautiful bags. Given that the brand was founded in 1993 with six essential handbags, it's fair to say Kate Spade knows how to create wonderful accessories with just a touch of whimsy, some of which now have 50% off.

That's right, as well as the standard discount applied site-wide, there are some chic styles that are half price. Work-ready totes, cross-body leather pouches and luxe wallets are all included, meaning you could get one for as little as £40.

Bow-detail faux fur coats, a glorious array of party dresses, feather-trimmed shirts and pearly knits are also all on sale. As well as upgrading your own wardrobe, this means that you could treat your favourite people to some seriously impressive Christmas gifts this year, all for a fraction of the usual price.

You may have a whole week to shop Kate Spade's incredible deals on jewellery, clothing, footwear, handbags and accessories but don't spend too long making up your mind. With such irresistible pieces on sale, we doubt they'll be in stock for long...