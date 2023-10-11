This Kate Middleton Outfit Is Perfect For This Time Of Year – And It’s High Street

At today's visit to Nottingham Trent University, Kate Middleton officially declared jumper season open. Meeting with staff and students to learn about their mental health support system - as part of a calendar of engagements related to World Mental Health Day - Middleton's outfit didn't consist of a mere sweater but head-to-toe knitwear. If that doesn't make you want to delve into the cosy side of your drawer, I don't know what will.

The outfit in question is from Sézane, which has gained something of a cult following in celebrity circles, with fans including Sienna Miller, Selena Gomez and Sofia Richie. Middleton's knitted skirt is still available to buy in sizes M-XXL, although sadly the jumper is sold out, and will mark a nice step-change if you've been wearing minis all summer. The royal wore hers with a modern pair of pearl earrings from Simone Rocha, which she's sported on several occasions, as well as sharp-heeled stilettos from Gianvito Rossi. For an instant answer to the question, 'What's the best thing to wear to work when it's warm, cold and windy, all in one day?' please see this outfit.