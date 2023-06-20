Kate Middleton Just Wore Her Favourite Mid-Market Brand And You Can Still Shop The Full Outfit

Arriving today to the re-opening of London's National Portrait Gallery, Kate Middleton opted for a rather fitting brand for the occasion: Self-Portrait. A favourite of The Princess of Wales, this fashion house is one of the more affordable labels in her wardrobe and a regular go-to. The look continues a week of great outfits for The Princess of Wales, who already attended the Order of the Garter this week, wearing her favourite polka dot print.

The Princess Of Wales Reopens The National Portrait Gallery ©Getty

The outfit in question – a belted bouclé jacket finished off with embellished buttons and swishy pleated skirt in matching cream – was actually a full dress despite giving the impression of a two-piece. Luckily for us, this particular style is not only still in stock (just about) but has also just gone into the sales online so you can grab yourself a bargain.

What's more, the Self-Portrait jacket is also available as a single piece, so if you're more into jeans and a jacket instead of skirts and dresses, you're in luck.

The Princess of Wales during the Order Of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle ©Getty

A firm fan of the skirt suit, Kate Middleton is often seen in a matching two-piece set, proving this combo is one of the most versatile around. Sticking to a monochrome theme, The Princess opted to finish off her outfit with a pair of black suede pumps by Aquazurra (the shoes also loved by Meghan Markle), £90 crystal drop earrings and quilted Chanel clutch bag - perfect for the occasion - you could just as easily dress it down. For a more casual affair, try accessorising with simple gold chunky hoops and chic leather sandals for something a little more relaxed.

So, take a little fashion inspiration from The Princess of Wales and consider the skirt suit your new favourite occasion outfit.

