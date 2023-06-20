Kate Middleton Just Wore Her Favourite Mid-Market Brand And You Can Still Shop The Full Outfit

Arriving today to the re-opening of London's National Portrait Gallery, Kate Middleton opted for a rather fitting brand for the occasion: Self-Portrait. A favourite of The Princess of Wales, this fashion house is one of the more affordable labels in her wardrobe and a regular go-to. The look continues a week of great outfits for The Princess of Wales, who already attended the Order of the Garter this week, wearing her favourite polka dot print.
The outfit in question – a belted bouclé jacket finished off with embellished buttons and swishy pleated skirt in matching cream – was actually a full dress despite giving the impression of a two-piece. Luckily for us, this particular style is not only still in stock (just about) but has also just gone into the sales online so you can grab yourself a bargain.
What's more, the Self-Portrait jacket is also available as a single piece, so if you're more into jeans and a jacket instead of skirts and dresses, you're in luck.
A firm fan of the skirt suit, Kate Middleton is often seen in a matching two-piece set, proving this combo is one of the most versatile around. Sticking to a monochrome theme, The Princess opted to finish off her outfit with a pair of black suede pumps by Aquazurra (the shoes also loved by Meghan Markle), £90 crystal drop earrings and quilted Chanel clutch bag - perfect for the occasion - you could just as easily dress it down. For a more casual affair, try accessorising with simple gold chunky hoops and chic leather sandals for something a little more relaxed.
So, take a little fashion inspiration from The Princess of Wales and consider the skirt suit your new favourite occasion outfit.