Michelle Keegan’s Coats Are The Talking Point Of Fool Me Once But We Missed This Joanna Lumley Gem

Between The Traitors and Fool Me Once, it's been an action-packed start to January - at least where your television schedule is concerned. And the main thing these shows have in common, besides the helter-skelter plotlines, is deliciously brilliant clothes that have got everyone - I mean everyone - talking. Michelle Keegan's excellent array of coats have almost been as popular as Claudia Winkleman's, but if there's one character's wardrobe that is also worth a deep-dive, it's Joanna Lumley's.
The national treasure plays Judith Burkett, Keegan's mother-in-law and matriarch of the family pharmaceutical business, who has an equally impressive array of outerwear, like this turquoise coat by Max Mara, and a wardrobe that mixes high street (John Lewis, Zara) with high end (Emporio Armani) to create a understated aesthetic that's luxe but still look-twice.
Max Mara is the gold standard when it comes to coats that will last a lifetime, with a fan club including pop royalty (Beyoncé) and actually royalty (Meghan Markle). The brand's camel outerwear has become synonymous with quietly luxurious elegance, while its teddy bear coat is the cuddliest on the market (perfect when temperatures reach below 0). But Joanna Lumley's wool coat delivers something else entirely thanks to its shade of blue - a wake-me-up turquoise that will turn heads for all the right reasons.
Max Mara's pale blue coat is made of a wool and cashmere blend that will ensure you stay toasty
Made of pressed virgin wool, this coat has a very similar look to Joanna Lumley's - and might be
This isn't the exact coat on Fool Me Once, but the colour is just as exuberant - and the