Michelle Keegan’s Coats Are The Talking Point Of Fool Me Once But We Missed This Joanna Lumley Gem

Between The Traitors and Fool Me Once, it's been an action-packed start to January - at least where your television schedule is concerned. And the main thing these shows have in common, besides the helter-skelter plotlines, is deliciously brilliant clothes that have got everyone - I mean everyone - talking. Michelle Keegan's excellent array of coats have almost been as popular as Claudia Winkleman's, but if there's one character's wardrobe that is also worth a deep-dive, it's Joanna Lumley's.

Joanna Lumley in Fool Me Once ©Netflix

The national treasure plays Judith Burkett, Keegan's mother-in-law and matriarch of the family pharmaceutical business, who has an equally impressive array of outerwear, like this turquoise coat by Max Mara, and a wardrobe that mixes high street (John Lewis, Zara) with high end (Emporio Armani) to create a understated aesthetic that's luxe but still look-twice.