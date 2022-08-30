You’ll Be Shocked At How Often You Should Measure Your Bra Size

Being busy people, we rarely have time to catch up on the latest Netflix series let alone think about measuring our boobs, right? Like said series, though, our cup size can also change week-to-week. So, it’s important to keep up to date with your current size to make sure you’re wearing the best bra. And when it comes to knowing how to measure your bra size, PR and content manager at lingerie brand Curvy Kate and self-proclaimed ‘bra whisperer’, Katie Weir, is the expert here to help.

Whether you prefer a non-wired bra, a T-shirt bra or you’re looking for a strapless or backless bra, Katie knows how to find you the perfect fit. The first step is knowing if you’re wearing the wrong bra size, and Katie has 5 ways you can check at home.

How to know if you’re wearing the wrong bra

Your breast tissue is falling out of the cup creating double boob and side boob. The wires are digging into your armpit area/breastbone or floating away from your body at the centre of your bra. The back band is riding up too high at the back. Your straps keep falling off your shoulders or digging in. Your bra cup feels like it is tipping forward.

These are all signs that it’s time for a bra fitting, and you’ll be surprised at how often you actually require a fitting. Katie says, ‘you should look to have a bra fitting every 6 months. Treat this as a fun moment with friends or some ‘me time’ but it should never be something that you worry about. Either way, it’s the perfect excuse to treat yourself to a new lingerie set.’

How to measure your bra size

If you’re already wearing the wrong size bra, you don’t even have to try and work it out yourself or spend a lot of time booking a fitting at a store. Katie tells us ‘it can be tempting to follow TikTok trends and use a measuring tape at home, but this can be an unreliable way to get the current size as everyone applies different tension to the tape. get the current size as everyone applies different tension to the tape. And there’s no need to try and do it yourself, as most bra specialists offer online fittings.’ Curvy Kate offers a virtual bra fitting service and you can book in with Katie herself or another expert from the team. You can even do the bra fitting quiz online to see how to measure your bra size, and it only takes a few minutes to complete.

What to expect from a virtual bra fitting

Firstly, there’s nothing to be worried about. This friendly virtual service will mean you can measure your bra within the comfort of your own home. And you won’t be sitting there topless (if that’s what you think!), as you’ll be required to wear your best fitting bra. It doesn’t matter how tatty or ill-fitting it is, it just needs to be the one that fits you the most (in your opinion), and underwired is preferred. The virtual fitter will then walk you through the steps to help you find the best fit and also recommend which bra shapes and styles will suit you. At Curvy Kate, if you end up buying new bras after the appointment, they also offer a follow-up chat to check the fit of your new lingerie drawer updates.

How the perfect-fit bra should feel

We can probably all agree that we all have a favourite bra, right? It’s easy to still to your trusty, loyal lingerie but trying out new styles can overhaul your whole look. Katie tells us, ‘The majority of women will have a bra style which makes them feel the most comfortable, but this doesn’t mean it is the only one that you can wear. Try different bra styles under outfits just to broaden your style, a bra-drobe is something we often speak of and it features a plunge bra for low cut outfits, a balcony for higher necklines, a strapless bra for off the shoulder and a multiway bra for those outfits that are trickier to wear.’ Katie tells us exactly how a well-fitting bra should feel.

Back band should feel firm, a two-finger tension is what we use as industry standard. And with 80% of the bra’s support coming from the back band, it really should hug you.

Your breast tissue should be encapsulated within the wires/cup of the bra and should never dig in. My top tip is that when you lift up your arm, the underwire should sit in line with the back of the armpit. This means all of the breast tissue is sitting within the cup.

Wires should sit flat against the breast bone between your boobs and not float.

The slider on the strap should sit in the middle of the strap, in line with your armpit crease (although this depends on height), but should never be adjusted to sit on top of the shoulder.

Ways to make your bra last longer

‘Your everyday, go-to bra will last you up to one year but there are ways to get the most out of your bra. These are my three top tips’, Katie tells Grazia.

Always wear a new bra on the loosest hook and tighten it up as you wash and wear. Most bras have three hook and eyes so move them in one every four months to get the same 80% support from your band. Hand-washing your bras will give them the best life and ensure that they do not lose elasticity or shape prematurely. NEVER tumbledry! Retailers who do not specialise in lingerie can differ in size, so my best advice would be to always shop from dedicated lingerie retailers, brands or boutiques for consistency. If you've had a recent fitting or you're inspired to get one, here are some of the best bras to shop right now.

