The Hidden Meaning Behind Holly Willoughby’s High Street Outfits

White. The colour of innocence. Purity. Redemption. Was it a coincidence that Holly Willoughby chose the colour for her return to the This Morning sofa? It’s safe to assume, not a chance. The 42-year-old’s choice of outfit is always the subject of close scrutiny among her loyal fan club, thanks to their mass appeal wearability and more-often-than-not high street price tags, with items routinely selling out within mere moments of her first cheery 'good morning!' or daily post to her 8.3M followers on her Instagram page.

For the presenter’s first TV appearance to address the scandal surrounding her newly-disgraced former co-host Phillip Schofield, there were more eyes on her than ever – and her pristine white Reiss shirt dress proved a masterclass in crisis strategy style.

The £188 ‘Milena’ dress in question, selected by Willoughby’s stylist Danielle Whiteman, was practically perfect to signal the start of a new beginning. Simple, summery and squeaky clean, it was a demure, uncomplicated choice, with its breezy sleeveless cut and belted waist, while the neat buttoned up collar lent the look a sombre mood. ‘Angelic’ was how Piers Morgan described the look on his Monday night chat show, before adding that he felt she was in an ‘impossible position’. At time of writing, the dress promptly had sold out in five sizes.

Yesterday, the tone was similarly sunny, with Holly opting for a bright ditsy floral tea dress by one of her go-to British brands, Ghost. Quintessentially Holly, with its flattering mid-calf length, fit-and-flare silhouette, short sleeves and high ruched neckline, it was a bright cheerful choice – and a formula she’s sticking tightly to.

On Wednesday, she opted for a Ted Baker tangerine wrap skirt printed with bold fuchsia blooms with a white short sleeve knit from Zara.

