Here’s Where You Can Buy All Of Holly Willoughby’s Dancing On Ice Dresses

The TV presenter is singlehandedly brightening up January with her glorious gowns.

Dancing On Ice Dress
by Hannah Mellin |
Posted on

Dancing On Ice is officially back, so that means we’re spending our Sunday nights praying that Love Island’s Ekin-Su Culculoglu doesn’t break any of her perfect reality TV star bones, telling anyone who will listen that we’re going to get back on the ice rink because if celebrities can do it so can we and oh, swooning over Holly Willoughby’sice queen-esque outfits. Not much can inspire us to wear a tulle evening dress in January, but it looks like This Morning presenter, Holly, can.

Holly and Phil have hosted the ITV skating show since 2006 and Holly’s outfits (and her gorgeous beauty looks) have had people talking ever since. From viewers moaning about her cleavage to OFCOM (come on now), to her frankly stunning finale outfits – Holly is the epitome of elegance when it comes to nailing the winter evening dress code. From all-white tailored numbers to embellished ball gowns, there hasn’t been an outfit that hasn’t made her look like a real-life Elsa from Frozen and we're pinning every single one to our Pinterest vision board.

SHOP: Holly’s Dancing On Ice Dresses 2023

Holly's Week Six Dancing On Ice Dress
For the semi-finals, holly switched up her fairytale look with a more daring lblack and gold dress from Canadian designer Lucian Matis (price unknown).

Holly's Dancing On Ice Week Five Dress
For week five, Holly wore a stunning pink and black two tone off the shoulder dress from trusted tailor Mika Style and a pair of silver heels from René Caovilla.

Similar: X REVOLVE Avani Gown, Revole, £277

Holly's Dancing On Ice Dress
Holly celebrated her birthday during week four of Dancing On Ice and chose to honour the occasion by picking a gorgeous pale pink strapless 'Audrey' gown by bridal designer Josephine Scott, £2320.

Similar: Violet Shimmer Strapless Corset Gown, £750, Needle & Thread

Holly's Dancing On Ice Dress
Holly transformed herself into a glitterball for the dance-themed week of the show, picking a bespoke dress from Suzanne Neville, one of her favoured designers. This has to be one of our favourite Holly dresses to date.

Similar: Midnight A-line woven maxi dress, £1495, The Vampire's Wife

Holly Willoughby's Dancing On Ice Week Three Dress
Keeping with the navy, black with hints of pale blue theme, Holly opted for a super simple dark navy halterneck dress with bow detailing from Mika Style, a London-based tailor.

Similar: Satin Halter Neck Midi Dress, £87.50, OASIS

Holly Willoughby's Dancing On Ice Week Two Dress
For week two, Holly showcased a gorgeous one-shouldered silk blue evening gown from Iris Serban. Holly's pale blue dress is no longer on sale, but the same design is still available in red, quartz pink, ivory and black.

Holly's Dancing On Ice Week One Dress
Holly wore a crystal-embellished tulle gown from RASARIO (£2375) for the first live show and opted for minimal jewellery from Astrid & Miyu to let the dress do the talking. Definitely a Marilyn Moment.

Similar: Rebecca Vallance Alyssa Strapless Gown, £605, NET-A-PORTER

Holly's Dancing On Ice Promo Dress
To kick off the new series, Holly wore a light blue sequinned Nedret Taciroglu couture gown with a sweetheart neckline for the promotional pictures. Unfortunately, the dress, from the Fall Winter 2022 Couture Collection, is no longer on sale.

Similar: Nettie Embellished Dress, £3220, Jenny Packham

