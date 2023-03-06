Here’s Where You Can Buy All Of Holly Willoughby’s Dancing On Ice Dresses

Dancing On Ice is officially back, so that means we’re spending our Sunday nights praying that Love Island’s Ekin-Su Culculoglu doesn’t break any of her perfect reality TV star bones, telling anyone who will listen that we’re going to get back on the ice rink because if celebrities can do it so can we and oh, swooning over Holly Willoughby’s ice queen-esque outfits. Not much can inspire us to wear a tulle evening dress in January, but it looks like This Morning presenter, Holly, can.

Holly and Phil have hosted the ITV skating show since 2006 and Holly’s outfits (and her gorgeous beauty looks) have had people talking ever since. From viewers moaning about her cleavage to OFCOM (come on now), to her frankly stunning finale outfits – Holly is the epitome of elegance when it comes to nailing the winter evening dress code. From all-white tailored numbers to embellished ball gowns, there hasn’t been an outfit that hasn’t made her look like a real-life Elsa from Frozen and we're pinning every single one to our Pinterest vision board.