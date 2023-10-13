Is This £12.99 Jersey Wrap Top The Answer To A Chic Autumn?

It's been autumn for several weeks now, but thanks to surprisingly warm start to the season, it's only now that it's really, well, autumn-ing. So as temperatures cool, what's the easiest way to look chic when you're probably going to be piling on the layers? The answer fell into my lap yesterday morning during an innocent scroll through the new-in section of H&M: a long-sleeved jersey wrap top, nothing more, nothing less.

The fact that this top costs the princely sum of £12.99 is enough to make you do a double take. Because not only does it look so much more expensive, but it'll make everything near to it look more expensive, too, whether that's an oversized trouser suit or a high-waisted pair of selvedge jeans. Its wrap neck is a chicer take on the ubiquitous but ever-so-slightly boring turtleneck, while its fit is purposefully snug, which means it looks great tucked into wide-legged slacks (H&M has those too).