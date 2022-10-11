Halloween Costumes You Can Buy On Amazon Prime That Won’t Look Too Last Minute

When it comes to Halloween, some of us thrive in thinking of unique and zeitgeisty costumes that will give real shock factor on feeds for years to remember. Others, though, only love Halloween for the pumpkin-spiced lattes (not to mention all the miniature chocolates).

If you're slow off the mark when it comes to a showstopping outfit, you may find you're left with the scraps of the typical costumes that we see every year. This is where Amazon Prime comes in handy for us last-minute shoppers. The online shop has plenty of Halloween costumes that will look like you put a little bit of effort in (even if you didn't).

Of course, there are our annual favourites like witches and vampires, but you can also put on a show dressing up as, for example, Wednesday Addams (this costume's so good, it would get you into Heidi Klum's Halloween party. Trust us).

What we mainly love about the whole thing is that all of these costumes are on next-day delivery. So even if you've left things seriously late, these outfits will come in fast. Plus, you'll still have time to run to the shops to grab some finishing touches (e.g. cat ears) if needs must.

Next year, we promise we'll get organised a bit earlier but for now, here are the best options for Halloween costumes that you can buy on Amazon Prime.

Wednesday Addams Black Velvet Party Dress Wednesday Addams is the ultimate easy-to-wear Halloween outfit. With this velvet mini dress, you just need to pop on some cobweb tights and tie your hair in plaits.

Adult Unisex Vampire Costume Set with Reversible Hooded Cape A cape will have you looking like Red Riding Hood in no time. This one even comes with bloody stickers to put on your body, so you can look extra scary.

Female Jester Costume Just because it's a last-minute costume doesn't mean it can't have that wow-factor. With this jester option, your friends will think you've been planning it for weeks.

Adult Ladies Spellbound Witch Purple/Black Halloween Fancy Dress Costume Everybody knows that a witch is the ultimate Halloween costume.

Off Shoulder Morticia Addams Family Halloween Costume Morticia Addams is simply iconic. All you'll need to add to this stunning off-the-shoulder dress is a bright red lip and long dark hair.

Adult Women's Skeleton Costume This skeleton dress is the ultimate low-effort, high-impact costume for Halloween.

Woman's Black Bat Zip Hoodie This costume choice is for someone who would actually rather be at home watching a scary movie and cosied up with some popcorn.

Adults Classic Vampiress Fancy Dress Costume You can live out your deepest vampire dreams with this red and black gown that's sleek and spooky. For only £20, it's totally worth it if you want to make an impact.

