Halloween Costumes You Can Buy On Amazon Prime That Won’t Look Too Last Minute

When it comes to Halloween, some of us thrive in thinking of unique and zeitgeisty costumes that will give real shock factor on feeds for years to remember. Others, though, only love Halloween for the pumpkin-spiced lattes (not to mention all the miniature chocolates).
If you're slow off the mark when it comes to a showstopping outfit, you may find you're left with the scraps of the typical costumes that we see every year. This is where Amazon Prime comes in handy for us last-minute shoppers. The online shop has plenty of Halloween costumes that will look like you put a little bit of effort in (even if you didn't).
Of course, there are our annual favourites like witches and vampires, but you can also put on a show dressing up as, for example, Wednesday Addams (this costume's so good, it would get you into Heidi Klum's Halloween party. Trust us).
What we mainly love about the whole thing is that all of these costumes are on next-day delivery. So even if you've left things seriously late, these outfits will come in fast. Plus, you'll still have time to run to the shops to grab some finishing touches (e.g. cat ears) if needs must.
Next year, we promise we'll get organised a bit earlier but for now, here are the best options for Halloween costumes that you can buy on Amazon Prime.
Wednesday Addams Black Velvet Party Dress
Wednesday Addams is the ultimate easy-to-wear Halloween outfit. With this velvet mini dress, you just need to pop on some cobweb tights and tie your hair in plaits.