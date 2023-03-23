Channel Your Inner Hailey Bieber In FILA’s Latest Streetwear Edit

It's no secret. Hailey Bieber's style is one to envy. From effortless streetwear looks combining oversized outerwear with baggy jeans and simple white tees, HB has mastered the art of relaxed silhouettes reminiscent of the 90s. The model's sartorial devotion to the decade becomes more apparent each time she steps out of her LA home, and her latest edit with FILA encompasses, exactly, that.

The collection consists of archival FILA pieces, transformed into elevated basics, which Bieber is so known for. Relaxed v-neck jumpers, cropped tees and pleated skirts make up most of the edit, adorned with the classic FILA logo front and centre. While resisting the temptation to shop every single item has been tricky - to say the least - our standout pieces include the Heritage V-Neck Pullover (£55) as well as the Heritage Crop Sweater Vest (£45) for an athletic take on the preppy style.

Speaking on the collaboration, Hailey says: 'My style is ever-evolving and FILA’s designs are timeless and the perfect complement to my everyday wardrobe. I’m grateful for the opportunity to work closely with the brand to pull these iconic pieces and present them in a way that feels like a true reflection of my personal style.'

Shop the full Hailey Bieber x Fila edit, below.