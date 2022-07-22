I’ve Found The Perfect Summer Dress, And It’s Only £18

Every now and then a high-street buy will come to our attention as an ‘it’ piece in the making. The M&S designer-esque sandals for, for example, which sadly promptly sold out, or the Mango two-piece which the A-listers loved, we’re looking at you Selena Gomez. A piece to add to your wardrobe that won’t break the bank but something you will wear again and again (and again and again).

Next up on the high-street hit list is a cotton midi dress from non-other than H&M. Available in plenty of colourways from shade of the season, fuchsia (or Barbie pink if you will) to a super summery shade of buttery yellow, there is one for everyone. A shirred body makes for a super flattering fit, no need to be fiddling around with zips or buttons, this is the ultimate 'throw on and go' easy to wear frock. You've also got the option of going strapless, or, for some added security there are even of detachable straps you can add or remove depending on your preference.

With the temperatures set to stick to steady (sweaty) +25 degrees in the UK, we're after lightweight cool wardrobe staples to help us through the what to wear dilemmas and if you're not keen on baring shoulders or arms, the extra stretchy shirred body makes for easy layering. Simply pop this dress over a classic button-down shirt or a crew neck t-shirt for a little more coverage.

Make your wardrobe go further and double this dress up as a midi skirt, pair with a tank top for a simple summer outfit that you'll keep returning to time after time. The possibilities are endless, it's more important than ever to make your wardrobe go further, so with countless outfit options, this is a contender for the hardest working wardrobe addition. Top tip; for anyone expecting, this dress makes for an excellent maternity outfit as the elasticated top will adjust to fit around any expanding bumps.

Take it from us, this H&M dress will quickly become your go-to favourite, just be sure to snap your colour of choice up fast as these won't be sticking around for long!

Shop our favourite frock below...