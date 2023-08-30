Dua Lipa’s Favourite Gucci Bag Can Now Be Found On The High Street For £30

If you're looking for an easy entry point for elegant autumn dressing, look no further than Dua Lipa. Spotted leaving Chiltern Firehouse, the singer proved the theory that less is more with a white shirt, straight-legged jeans, ballet flats and, the pièce de résistance: Gucci's 1961 Jackie shoulder bag. While most of us can cobble together the first three items from what's already in our wardrobes, the last entry might be something of a sticking point. Luckily, there's a high street version that could be mistaken for the real deal. (The Gucci bag, meanwhile, is also still available to shop and will the gift that keeps on giving. More on that later.)

Dua Lipa with her Gucci bag ©Getty

H&M's shoulder bag has the same vital stats as the designer version, with a curvaceous handle that means the bag sits snuggly under the armpit and a gold buckle closure, but comes in at the princely sum of £27.99.

Jodie Turner-Smith and her Gucci bag ©Getty

Gucci's Jackie is one of the most classic designer bags in the business. As an archival design that was revived by former creative director Alessandro Michele, it's guaranteed to be a sound investment that will only grow in value. Also, if you want a bag that can do it all (off-duty, on-duty, work, weddings, you name it), then you really couldn't do better than Jackie.

The H&M bag has a similarly bookish energy which means it's ideal for the back-to-school season. Start with a white shirt and true blue jeans à la Dua Lipa, layering up as pumpkin latte season starts in earnest with an oversized blazer, a space-dyed scarf and made even a sweater vest. Keep the ballet pumps - Lipa's are the iconic Tabi - but cover up bare skin with a white tennis sock. Preppy and playful, it's a look that will last until the last days of autumn.