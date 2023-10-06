Gigi Hadid’s Mango Leather Jacket Is The Perfect Autumn Outerwear

Gigi Hadid is literally friends with designers - Donatella's probably even got a spot reserved on speed dial - but that doesn't mean she doesn't love a high street hit as much as the rest of us. The Spanish high street, in this particular case, because last week she stepped out wearing a lived-in leather jacket from none other than Mango. And it's not hard to see why, frankly. This Mango leather jacket is quite simply one of the best styles we've seen this autumn.

The model wore the jacket post-Miu Miu, pairing it with the lo-fi combo of a cropped tank top, a slinky black skirt, a baseball cap and a shoulder bag from Prada. The Mango leather jacket tied all the different elements together, somehow managing to create a look that was cool, chic and comfortable - all at once.

The Mango leather jacket ©Getty

This jacket also has the vital stats you're looking for this season when it comes to leather. First of all, it looks vintage, which is another option if you want a jacket that looks like it's been around the block a couple of times. It's also an oversized blouson - a style that's trending at the moment but will still look timeless in several seasons time (trust us).

The Mango leather jacket costs considerably more than a faux-leather jacket, coming in at £349.99, but it will genuinely stand the test of time in your wardrobe if you look after it (or, to be honest, even if you don't).