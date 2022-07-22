This Back-To-School Advert Will Probably Go Viral – And You Can Shop The Uniform Tomorrow

The annual uniform shop just got interesting thanks to George. Asda's in-house brand dropped a 17-second teaser for its 'back-to-school' advert a few days ago and, after the success of its last campaign (Nick Grimshaw admitted to 'singing it all day'), we wouldn't be surprised if it went viral (again) when it drops tomorrow.

With a new slogan, 'Uniform for the People', George is aiming to show that it's got parents' backs, with a range of uniforms that designed to deliver great value and durability as kids return to school at the end of the summer during the growing cost of living crisis.

Fans of the last advert will be glad to hear that 'Uniform for the People' brings the old squad back, this time to deliver an epic grime track which they perform on a mini stage at a playground festival.

Claudia Solano, head of creative for George at Asda, says: 'Dressing kids for school is a moment that should be filled with a lot of pride for parents. They want their kids to have the best of the best. Our lower price, great quality and reusable uniforms means we can get more parents and kids ready for school than any of our competitors.' Suffice to say, we're already big fans.