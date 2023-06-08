The Gap x Barbie Collaboration Is Here To Fulfil Your Barbiecore Dreams

Barbie fans rejoice! In the perfect meeting of minds, high street label Gap has teamed up with Barbie for a limited-edition, 18-piece collection of Barbie-themed T-shirts, hoodies, cycling shorts and more that will answer all your Barbiecore dreams.

Ever since we first caught a glimpse of Margot Robbie decked out in neon Lycra and roller blades, Barbiecore has steadily become one of the biggest trends of the summer. As we wait patiently for Greta Gerwig's Barbie to grace cinema screens on 21 July, we'll be piling on the pink all in Barbie's honour. The exclusive collection marks the fourth collaboration between the high street label and the Barbie world. Beginning way back in 1995, eagle-eyed fans may remember a red logo cap that Gap designed exclusively for Barbie herself.

Our top pick from the collection? The exclusive 'Ken' T-shirt - which, by the way, would look perfect on Ryan Gosling - the perfect Barbiecore update to the iconic logo T-shirts of the '00s. For something a little more subtle, pair the white cropped tank top, complete with Barbie logo, with your favourite jeans for the ultimate fashion take on Barbiecore. From baby pink logo caps to fuchsia denim, the capsule collection will have your summer wardrobe sorted. Plus, there's a kidswear range, too, so you can have a Barbie mini-me moment.

The exclusive range is available to shop from today on gap.co.uk, so run don't walk as these limited-edition pieces won't be around for long...

