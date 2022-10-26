The Best (And The Funniest) Pop Culture Halloween Costumes For 2022

If you haven't sorted out your Halloween costume yet, this is a gentle reminder to sort out your outfit, stat. Yes, it's slightly last minute, but thankfully, next-day delivery exists.

If deciding on your outfit has proven to be a difficult task because you are seriously lacking some inspiration - and are, frankly, sick to death of fake blood, anything with a tail and cobwebs in a can - then allow us to help.

We have two words for you: pop culture.

Yes, a pop culture costume is the perfect get-out-of-jail-for-free card. They're easy to execute, everyone will understand who you are, and the best part? The options are endless. Anyone with a Netflix subscription (or Twitter account for that matter) can come up with an iconic pop culture costume. There really is no downside, is there?

So, in an effort to get you out of your last minute Halloween costume panic, have a look at some of the best (and funniest) pop culture inspired Halloween costumes that we could come up with.