From Kaia Gerber To Hailey Bieber, All Of Our Favourite Cool Girls Have This High Street Jacket

As we (begrudgingly) bid farewell to the sunny season, it's time to swap out our light summer jackets for something a little more heavy-duty. As per, we turned to our favourite It-girls for inspo on what to buy next - and it's safe to say we weren't disappointed.

Free People's Hit The Slopes Fleece Jacket (£140) is the celebrity staple for the autumn season, worn by the likes of Kaia Gerber (who has it in practically every colour) and Hailey Bieber who sported the lime green version on her Instagram.

The cropped fleece is great to throw on for an effortless 'off duty' look and can be styled in more ways than one. Kaia Gerber has been spotted styling it with leggings and mini uggs (our favourite chilly season attire) as well as more casual autumn/winter looks.

The jacket has also received rave reviews on the Free People website, with customers calling it 'the most comfortable thing in the world' and others saying 'I own this in four colours!'

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 13: Kaia Gerber is seen on June 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Thanks to its cult status, the jacket sells out every. single. year. So, we recommend getting your hands on it ASAP. Available in an impressive 16 colours, from light purple to baby blue, shop the best-selling jacket below.