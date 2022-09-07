Fearne Cotton Has Just Created The Perfect Autumn Dress Collection With Nobody’s Child

It's hard to get through hot-weather season without relying on the throw-on-and-go summer dress, but the same applies to autumn. Whether you like yours floral or fuss-free, midi or mini, puffed-sleeved or long-sleeved, a dress does all the hard work for you. And if you're looking to add to your collection for autumn 2022, Nobody's Child has just launched a second drop of the collaboration with the queen of cool and characterful dressing: Fearne Cotton. A little bit boho, a little bit retro, Cotton's style is the perfect match for Nobody's Child, the dress brand that has made a name for itself for a) its use of mindful materials, b) its excellent prints and c) its (equally excellent) price points.

For Cotton, and her community-led brand Happy Place, it was a natural fit. As she told us earlier this summer for the launch of the first drop: 'I've been a fan of the brand for some time. I love that Nobody's Child is committed to using responsible fabrics and is trying to make less of an impact on the planet. They also make very happy clothes,' she says.

So what is there to put a smile on your face this autumn? I love Peggy - a playful yet practical hot pink mini dress in corduroy - and would love to take it for a spin this new season with knee-high boots. Then there's Luna, a ditsy-print midi dress with sweet puff sleeves that you could easily dress up with kitten heel slingbacks or down with suede cowboy boots.

The great thing about a dress from Nobody's Child? Whatever their length or print, they're all timeless enough to pull out autumn after autumn. Suddenly the milder weather doesn't seem like such a bad thing.