Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish And Harry Kane Are Fans Of M&S

In 2018, Gareth Southgate became an accidental fashion icon at the World Cup. Standing on the sidelines wearing a leather friendship bracelet and a waistcoat, his was a respectfully sharp look. The waistcoat, and accompanying suit, in question were also from M&S; a perfectly-pitched, if perhaps subconscious, appeal to the high street bargain-hunter in us all, swerving a designer name for a brand that will never fail to resonate. So popular was the waistcoat, in fact, M&S reported that sales remained strong after the World Cup, according to The Guardian , particularly around Halloween (Southgate, apparently, was a popular costume choice).

Even though he's moved on from the waistcoat, Southgate's still a fan of M&S. In fact, his whole team are fans because the high street retailer is now their official tailor. That's right, Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish, Bukayo Saka and, of course, Harry Kane, wear M&S. In the squad photo ahead of the World Cup 2022, which kicks off this week, the entire team is sporting pieces from the menswear collection, M&S x England, which is built around 'smart separates' that are thoughtfully designed. There is a three-piece suit - with the waistcoat coming in at £65 - but there's also a navy bomber jacket and matching pair of trousers that, worn together, feel like a more like a more smart-casual approach.