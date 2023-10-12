EmRata Just Wore The Loewe X On Trainers That Feel Like You’re Walking On Clouds

Even if you wear sneakers every single day of your life, it's hard to keep up with every trend, reissue and collaboration. But if you're EmRata, there's only one worth namedropping right now. Not Samba, Mexico 66 or Dunk Low (IYKYK), but Cloudtilt, the new lifestyle shoe from Loewe x On.

Interested? You should be. For starters, Swiss engineering has gone into these sneakers. Yes, really. The Cloudtilt is an all-new silhouette that features sequentially collapsing 'Clouds', which look like a series of bubbles in the shoe's sole and which adapt to the wearer's movement for seamless weight transfer from heel to toe. Clever, right?

Emily Ratajkowski wearing Loewe x On ©Getty

It's Loewe's second collaboration with On, whose logo has almost become as recognisable as the leather brand's. (Once you start spotting it on the Tube, you'll realise just how many people are loyal to On.) Of the five different shades available, EmRata opted for lime green, but can also choose from navy, purple, black and white if you prefer something ever-so-slightly less statement-making.

If you do go for the purple or lime, you might want to build an extra five minutes into your commute. These sneakers are the definition of a conversation-starter.

