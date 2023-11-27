  1. Home|
  2. Fashion|
  3. Shopping

Attention: In The Crocs Cyber Monday Sale, You Can Save A Massive 60% Off The Most Popular Styles

They might be divisive but there's a reason the internet loves them – and so will your feet.

crocs sale
by Renee Washington |
Updated
1
crocs cyber monday sale
<meta charset="utf-8">Classic Clog
2
crocs cyber monday sale
Classic Metallic Clog
3
crocs cyber monday sale
Jibbitz™ Charms, Super Mario™ 5-Pack
4
crocs cyber monday sale
Classic Lined Clog
5
crocs cyber monday sale
Classic Platform Clog
6
crocs cyber monday sale
Classic Clog
7
crocs cyber monday sale
Echo Clog Sandals
8
crocs cyber monday sale
<meta charset="utf-8">Jibbitz™ Charms, Everything Nice 5 Pack
9
crocs cyber monday sale
Classic Platform Slide

If you haven’t joined the Crocs community, now’s your golden ticket to step into comfort and style. Crocs is currently offering a massive 60% off on selected items across its site, encompassing everything from trendy sandals to quirky Jibbitz.

And it’s not just us embracing the Crocs magic, A-list celebrities like Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande have been flaunting their love for these rubber clogs, too. With a colour, shape and style to suit just about everyone, why not join the tribe too?

Justin Bieber August 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Whether you’re a devoted fan or a skeptic, a 60% discount is an offer too good to overlook. The savings are practically begging to be seized. Without further ado, dive into the Crocs sale and explore our handpicked favourites on the site. Your feet—and your wallet—will thank you.

SHOP: The Crocs Cyber Monday Sale

1. <meta charset="utf-8">Classic Clog

crocs cyber monday sale
Price: £31.49 (was £44.49)

www.crocs.co.uk

Description

You can't go wrong with this style, it is quite simply 'classic'.

crocs cyber monday sale
Price: £31.49 (was £44.49)

www.crocs.co.uk

2. Classic Metallic Clog

crocs cyber monday sale
Price: £29.99(was £49.99)

www.crocs.co.uk

Description

For those who love a a party the metallic clogs have your name on it.

crocs cyber monday sale
Price: £29.99(was £49.99)

www.crocs.co.uk

3. Jibbitz™ Charms, Super Mario™ 5-Pack

crocs cyber monday sale
Price: £6.80 (was £16.99)

www.crocs.co.uk

Description

Jibbitz are always are always a nice way to jazz up your Crocs.

crocs cyber monday sale
Price: £6.80 (was £16.99)

www.crocs.co.uk

4. Classic Lined Clog

crocs cyber monday sale
Price: £38.49 (was £54.99)

www.crocs.co.uk

Description

You can wear your Crocs all year round with these fleece lined clogs. This blue is super cute.

crocs cyber monday sale
Price: £38.49 (was £54.99)

www.crocs.co.uk

5. Classic Platform Clog

crocs cyber monday sale
Price: £38.49(was £54.99)

www.crocs.co.uk

Description

When you're in the mood for that extra boost, these are your go-tos.

crocs cyber monday sale
Price: £38.49(was £54.99)

www.crocs.co.uk

6. Classic Clog

crocs cyber monday sale
Price: £31.49 (was £44.49)

www.crocs.co.uk

Description

If you're feeling bold, go for the white version of the classic and wear with socks and slouchy

crocs cyber monday sale
Price: £31.49 (was £44.49)

www.crocs.co.uk

7. Echo Clog Sandals

crocs cyber monday sale
Price: £44.99 (was £65)

www.schuh.co.uk

Description

The chunky sculpted soles add the perfect amount of edge. They come in khaki, black, stone, and

crocs cyber monday sale
Price: £44.99 (was £65)

www.schuh.co.uk

8. <meta charset="utf-8">Jibbitz™ Charms, Everything Nice 5 Pack

crocs cyber monday sale
Price: £6.80 (was £16.99)

www.crocs.co.uk

Description

These Jibbitz are sweet addition to your Crocs and they're now more than 50% off.

crocs cyber monday sale
Price: £6.80 (was £16.99)

www.crocs.co.uk

9. Classic Platform Slide

crocs cyber monday sale
Price: £27.99 (was £39.99)

www.crocs.co.uk

Description

Yes, Crocs have a slide version - the weather may not allow you to wear these now but we'd stash

crocs cyber monday sale
Price: £27.99 (was £39.99)

www.crocs.co.uk

Renee Washington, Grazia's Digital Fashion and Beauty Assistant, lives online. With a penchant for wispy lashes and streetwear, she writes about the worlds of fashion and beauty from the viewpoint of the modern fashion girlie.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us