Thoughtful Christmas Gifts For Your Dad That Are Definitely Not Socks

Because his sock drawer is already full and he'd really rather have something a little more personal...

Dads gift guide
by Remy Farrell |
Posted

Dads are tricky to buy for when it comes to Christmas, and many are set to spend this festive season as the victim of yet another generic sock gifting. Spare a thought, then, for your dad/step-father/godfather and give him something he actually wants. Here's Grazia's definitive guide to what to buy this Christmas - from books to booze and everything in-between.

Gallery

SHOP: Christmas Gifts For Your Dad

Paul Smith, Artist Stripe Dressing Gown
1 of 15

The definition of jazzy, this dressing gown will cheer him up every morning.

Picto, Olive Green Watch
2 of 15

This minimal watch, in its pleasing shade of olive, is a design classic.

Acqua di Parma, Essential Kit Shaving
3 of 15

Something to make his bathroom shelfie a little more aspirational? Look no further than this shaving kit - featuring Shaving Cream, Aftershave Emulsion and Cologne - by Acqua di Parma.

Anya Hindmarch, Ear Phones Pouch
4 of 15

If he's always losing his headphones, Anya Hindmarch's camo-print pouch is an excellent idea.

COS, Regular-Fit Striped Wool Jumper
5 of 15

This Christmas-adjacent jumper is festive and fashion-conscious.

Haeckels, Eco Marine Cream
6 of 15

Every Haeckels skincare product contains seaweed that's been handpicked in Margate. The plant is rich with valuable vitamins, minerals and amino acids, as well as being anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory. You can shop by 'concern' on its website - from moisturise to hydrate to sebum regulate - and the packaging, which is recyclable or compostable, is pleasingly pared-back.

Folk, Relaxed Baby Cord Shirt
7 of 15

If they're a fan of Terry's Chocolate Orange, why not them gift them the shirt version?

YMC, Patchwork Knit Scarf
8 of 15

This patchwork number is the definition of scarf goals.

Laboratory Perfumes, Gorse Soap
9 of 15

Laboratory Perfumes - who believe in using socially-concsiously, environmentally-friendly and cruelty-free ingredients - has scents, candles, moisturisers and soaps. My favourite (for anyone) is Gorse, which is the essence of summer in the countryside.

Sheep Inc, The Beanie
10 of 15

Not just carbon neutral but carbon negative (across the supply chain), this beanie is made from exceptionally fine merino wool and, as per the brand's USP, comes with an adoptive sheep (yes, really).

Fortnum & Mason, Port & Stilton Gift Box
11 of 15

Once you've napped off the turkey dinner, there's always roomed for wine and cheese - right? Do it the decadent way this Christmas, with this Port, filled with notes of black cherry and fruit cake, and potted stilton gift box from Fortnum & Mason.

Not Another Bill, Wireless Charging Tray
12 of 15

If your dad's desk is a mess, and he's always tripping over his phone cable, then this wireless charging tray will kill two birds with one (very sleek) stone.

The World Of Agatha Christie 1000-Piece Jigsaw
13 of 15

Not just a jigsaw, but a puzzle that contains puzzles in the form of 90 clues to discover, all of which relate to the life of Agatha Christie. Ingenious, no?

Mackintosh, Brown Hairsheep Leather Cashmere-Lined Gloves
14 of 15

These cashmere-lined leather gloves are sensible and stylish.

Maium, Backpack
15 of 15

This waterproof backpack is designed in Amsterdam - by 'bad weather experts' - and has pannier hooks so that it can be attached to a bike.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us