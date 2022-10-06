Thoughtful Christmas Gifts For Your Dad That Are Definitely Not Socks

Dads are tricky to buy for when it comes to Christmas, and many are set to spend this festive season as the victim of yet another generic sock gifting. Spare a thought, then, for your dad/step-father/godfather and give him something he actually wants. Here's Grazia's definitive guide to what to buy this Christmas - from books to booze and everything in-between.
SHOP: Christmas Gifts For Your Dad
The definition of jazzy, this dressing gown will cheer him up every morning.
This minimal watch, in its pleasing shade of olive, is a design classic.
Something to make his bathroom shelfie a little more aspirational? Look no further than this shaving kit - featuring Shaving Cream, Aftershave Emulsion and Cologne - by Acqua di Parma.
If he's always losing his headphones, Anya Hindmarch's camo-print pouch is an excellent idea.
This Christmas-adjacent jumper is festive and fashion-conscious.
Every Haeckels skincare product contains seaweed that's been handpicked in Margate. The plant is rich with valuable vitamins, minerals and amino acids, as well as being anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory. You can shop by 'concern' on its website - from moisturise to hydrate to sebum regulate - and the packaging, which is recyclable or compostable, is pleasingly pared-back.
If they're a fan of Terry's Chocolate Orange, why not them gift them the shirt version?
This patchwork number is the definition of scarf goals.
Laboratory Perfumes - who believe in using socially-concsiously, environmentally-friendly and cruelty-free ingredients - has scents, candles, moisturisers and soaps. My favourite (for anyone) is Gorse, which is the essence of summer in the countryside.
Not just carbon neutral but carbon negative (across the supply chain), this beanie is made from exceptionally fine merino wool and, as per the brand's USP, comes with an adoptive sheep (yes, really).
Once you've napped off the turkey dinner, there's always roomed for wine and cheese - right? Do it the decadent way this Christmas, with this Port, filled with notes of black cherry and fruit cake, and potted stilton gift box from Fortnum & Mason.
If your dad's desk is a mess, and he's always tripping over his phone cable, then this wireless charging tray will kill two birds with one (very sleek) stone.
Not just a jigsaw, but a puzzle that contains puzzles in the form of 90 clues to discover, all of which relate to the life of Agatha Christie. Ingenious, no?
These cashmere-lined leather gloves are sensible and stylish.
This waterproof backpack is designed in Amsterdam - by 'bad weather experts' - and has pannier hooks so that it can be attached to a bike.
