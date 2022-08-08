We’ve Found Christine Quinn’s Favourite High Street Shoe Shop – And Sienna Miller’s Also A Fan

Her heart might belong to Balenciaga - especially since walking its catwalk at Paris Couture Week - but she also, whisper it, has time for the high street. Yes, Christine Quinn, the queen of head-to-toe labels, has something of an obsession with an affordable shoe brand that is a bit of a secret go-to among the A-list (we're looking at you, Sienna Miller). Say hello to Charles & Keith.

The Singaporean accessories brand has steadily made a name for itself thanks to its directional offering of shoes and handbags that look much more expensive than their high street price tags.

Quinn is a repeat-wearer of its triple-strap white mule sandals, which are now on sale for £49, and also took a pair of its slingback pumps for a spin in Paris. Sienna Miller, meanwhile, has also discovered the brand and owns a pair of white ankle boots, which she wore to watch this year's French Open, and a flat pair of boho-luxe leather sandals.

And so you don't have to spend your lunch break scrolling through shoes (unless it relaxes you, of course, in which case go ahead), these are our favourite pairs from the new-in section.