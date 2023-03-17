The Affordable Brand Worn By Sienna Miller And J.Lo Has A Viral Cross-Body Bag That Is Back In Stock

TikTok is a goldmine when it comes to time-wasting, sure, but also tapping into trending items on the high street that are blink-and-you'll-miss-them good. Uniqlo's viral bra top is one of them - a spring saviour and the ultimate twofer - and now the conversation has moved on to a cross-body bag that, despite hitting all the rights notes on TikTok, is classic enough to go the distance IRL.
It's Charles & Keith Gabine, a small but perfectly formed bag with stand-out gold hardware that can be transformed from a cross-body to a belt bag with the help of two handy straps. Cool, right? 'This bag is insane,' says one user, adding: 'This is four different purses in one.' Another user said that her friend wouldn't let her post about until she bought it. I know! This bag is really something.
The classic black version, which has a similar minimalist yet statement-making mood to designer cross-bodies from Celine, Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta, is sadly still out, but you can still shop the brown, the pale pink and the yellow-red-blue colour ways, each of which is £65.
SHOP: The Gabine Cross-Body Bag
The brown with the gold is giving '70s, no? Pair with an oversized bomber jacket and baggy jeans to bring it up to date.
With plenty going on, this colour-blocked version needs a neutral - say, denim? - as a counterbalance.
Can you imagine a better plus one for wedding season? Neither can we.