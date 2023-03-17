The Affordable Brand Worn By Sienna Miller And J.Lo Has A Viral Cross-Body Bag That Is Back In Stock

TikTok is a goldmine when it comes to time-wasting, sure, but also tapping into trending items on the high street that are blink-and-you'll-miss-them good. Uniqlo's viral bra top is one of them - a spring saviour and the ultimate twofer - and now the conversation has moved on to a cross-body bag that, despite hitting all the rights notes on TikTok, is classic enough to go the distance IRL.

It's Charles & Keith Gabine, a small but perfectly formed bag with stand-out gold hardware that can be transformed from a cross-body to a belt bag with the help of two handy straps. Cool, right? 'This bag is insane,' says one user, adding: 'This is four different purses in one.' Another user said that her friend wouldn't let her post about until she bought it. I know! This bag is really something.

The classic black version, which has a similar minimalist yet statement-making mood to designer cross-bodies from Celine, Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta, is sadly still out, but you can still shop the brown, the pale pink and the yellow-red-blue colour ways, each of which is £65.