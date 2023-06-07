Pinterest-Worthy Champagne Bridesmaid Dresses That Every Bride Will Love

Stuck on a colour for your bridesmaid dresses now that you've bought your wedding dress? Enter into the chat - champagne (the colour, of course). A popular hue and for a very good reason. On the cusp between gold and beige, champagne effortlessly complements a range of wedding themes, from classic feels to chill and beachy vibes. Whether the wedding is held in a grand theatre, a garden, or a more relaxed restaurant, champagne bridesmaid dresses will work for any occasion.

Photo: ASOS

From high street to high end, there are plenty of champagne dresses to choose from. Satin adds a glamorous touch, chiffon lends an ethereal feel and tulle can create a similarly dreamy effect. The choice is all yours...

To find a dress for your go-to girls (and don't forget the flower girls), scroll to see the perfect inspiration we have curated just for you.

1. Club L, Champagne Satin Backless Maxi Dress Buy now Description Club L's champagne dress is elegance personified, complete with a scarf. Can't you just picture ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

2. ASOS Design, Bridesmaids Tulle Cami Maxi Dress Buy now Description Get those cameras ready, this pleated tulle dress is the moment. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

3. Jenny Yoo, Lena One-Shoulder Satin Maxi Dress Buy now Description Jenny Yoo's satin one-shoulder dress is fit for any special occasion. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

4. All Saints, Hadley Cowl Neck Midi Slip Dress Buy now Description You can't go wrong with an understated slip dress. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

5. House Of CB, Jasmine Oyster Draped Strapless Corset Dress Buy now Description Love at first scroll! Bridesmaid dresses don't always have to be floor-skimming, so if you're ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

6. Six Stories, Bridesmaids Cowl Front Satin Slip Dress In Champagne Buy now Description This satin number from Six Stories features a cowl neck and a beautiful golden hue. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

Champagne Bridesmaid Dress Inspo

Mix N Match

Not everyone needs to match and Jess Wright's bridal party is proof.

Satin Moment

Satin and champagne just go hand in hand.

Tulle

Tulle certainly gives whimsical fairytale vibes.

A-line Dress