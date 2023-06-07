Pinterest-Worthy Champagne Bridesmaid Dresses That Every Bride Will Love

Stuck on a colour for your bridesmaid dresses now that you've bought your wedding dress? Enter into the chat - champagne (the colour, of course). A popular hue and for a very good reason. On the cusp between gold and beige, champagne effortlessly complements a range of wedding themes, from classic feels to chill and beachy vibes. Whether the wedding is held in a grand theatre, a garden, or a more relaxed restaurant, champagne bridesmaid dresses will work for any occasion.
From high street to high end, there are plenty of champagne dresses to choose from. Satin adds a glamorous touch, chiffon lends an ethereal feel and tulle can create a similarly dreamy effect. The choice is all yours...
To find a dress for your go-to girls (and don't forget the flower girls), scroll to see the perfect inspiration we have curated just for you.
1. Club L, Champagne Satin Backless Maxi Dress
Club L's champagne dress is elegance personified, complete with a scarf.
2. ASOS Design, Bridesmaids Tulle Cami Maxi Dress
Get those cameras ready, this pleated tulle dress is the moment.
3. Jenny Yoo, Lena One-Shoulder Satin Maxi Dress
Jenny Yoo's satin one-shoulder dress is fit for any special occasion.
4. All Saints, Hadley Cowl Neck Midi Slip Dress
You can't go wrong with an understated slip dress.
5. House Of CB, Jasmine Oyster Draped Strapless Corset Dress
Love at first scroll! Bridesmaid dresses don't always have to be floor-skimming.
6. Six Stories, Bridesmaids Cowl Front Satin Slip Dress In Champagne
This satin number from Six Stories features a cowl neck and a beautiful golden hue.
Champagne Bridesmaid Dress Inspo
Mix N Match
Not everyone needs to match and Jess Wright's bridal party is proof.
Satin Moment
Satin and champagne just go hand in hand.
Tulle
Tulle certainly gives whimsical fairytale vibes.
A-line Dress
A-line dresses are super flattering, this two-piece Wunmi Bello is wearing is from House of CB.