Pinterest-Worthy Champagne Bridesmaid Dresses That Every Bride Will Love

The colour is super luxe and photographs amazingly.

champagne bridesmaid dresses
by Renee Washington |
Posted

Stuck on a colour for your bridesmaid dresses now that you've bought your wedding dress? Enter into the chat - champagne (the colour, of course). A popular hue and for a very good reason. On the cusp between gold and beige, champagne effortlessly complements a range of wedding themes, from classic feels to chill and beachy vibes. Whether the wedding is held in a grand theatre, a garden, or a more relaxed restaurant, champagne bridesmaid dresses will work for any occasion.

Photo: ASOS

From high street to high end, there are plenty of champagne dresses to choose from. Satin adds a glamorous touch, chiffon lends an ethereal feel and tulle can create a similarly dreamy effect. The choice is all yours...

To find a dress for your go-to girls (and don't forget the flower girls), scroll to see the perfect inspiration we have curated just for you.

1. Club L, Champagne Satin Backless Maxi Dress

Club L, Champagne Satin Backless Maxi Dress

Club L's champagne dress is elegance personified, complete with a scarf. Can't you just picture

2. ASOS Design, Bridesmaids Tulle Cami Maxi Dress

Asos Design, Bridesmaids Tulle Cami Maxi Dress

Get those cameras ready, this pleated tulle dress is the moment.

3. Jenny Yoo, Lena One-Shoulder Satin Maxi Dress

Jenny Yoo, Lena One-shoulder Satin Maxi Dress

Jenny Yoo's satin one-shoulder dress is fit for any special occasion.

4. All Saints, Hadley Cowl Neck Midi Slip Dress

All Saints, Hadley Cowl Neck Midi Slip Dress

You can't go wrong with an understated slip dress.

5. House Of CB, Jasmine Oyster Draped Strapless Corset Dress

House Of CB, Jasmine Oyster Draped Strapless Corset Dress

Love at first scroll! Bridesmaid dresses don't always have to be floor-skimming, so if you're

6. Six Stories, Bridesmaids Cowl Front Satin Slip Dress In Champagne

Six Stories, Bridesmaids Cowl Front Satin Slip Dress In Champagne

This satin number from Six Stories features a cowl neck and a beautiful golden hue.

Champagne Bridesmaid Dress Inspo

Mix N Match

Not everyone needs to match and Jess Wright's bridal party is proof.

Satin Moment

Satin and champagne just go hand in hand.

Tulle

Tulle certainly gives whimsical fairytale vibes.

A-line Dress

A-line dresses are super flattering, this two-piece Wunmi Bello is wearing is from House of CB.

