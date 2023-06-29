The Carrie Bradshaw Little Grey Dress Has Found A New Fan Club

Even if you're not a die-hard fan of SATC, you'll know the little grey dress. Carrie wore it in an early episode of season two to go for brunch at her boyfriend's house, only to skip the lox, cream cheese and bagels (as well as the awkward chit chat about said boyfriend's, um, performance problem with his mum) to find her girlfriends. Those were the days, eh? The Carrie Bradshaw little grey dress is probably tied with the naked dress - the one she wore on her first official date with Mr Big - as the most cult, the most copied dress of all time in the show's long history. And, well, it's found a whole new fan club.

©Getty

The A-listers simply can't get enough of the little grey dress. Kendall Jenner has worn not one but two in the last week alone. The first was a dead-ringer for the original by St Agni, which she paired with open-toed sandals (Gucci), a ladylike tote bag (Bottega Veneta) and curvaceous sunglasses (also Gucci). Carrie would approve. The second little grey dress was a cinch-waisted style by Bottega Veneta. Swoon.

Kendall Jenner in Paris ©Bottega Veneta

Kendall Jenner might be the president of the fan club but a close second is the one and only Zendaya. That's right. The Carrie Bradshaw little grey dress has been cosigned by one of the coolest people on the planet. The actor wore her little grey dress at the beginning of the month in Rome, styling the stretch of bare leg with a simple pair of loafers. Chic.

Zendaya in Rome ©Getty

1. Skin, Rylee Ribbed Pima Cotton-Jersey Mini Dress
Description This Carrie Bradshaw little grey dress just needs a pair of penny loafers to look summer-ready.

2. Arket, Relaxed Cotton Dress
Description Arket's T-shirt dress is a relaxed take on the little grey dress.

3. St Agni, Grey Curve Strapless Mini Dress
Description The Carrie Bradshaw little grey dress just found its current day rival in St Agni's.

4. COS, Ribbed Tube Dress
Description The Carrie Bradshaw little grey dress goes casual at COS.