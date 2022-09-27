You Can Still Buy These Iconic Kate Moss For Topshop Pieces Second-Hand

If you class yourself has a Millennial, then you'll almost certainly have been a disciple of Topshop. You spent years (and years) in the spray-on skinnies. Your jewellery box was exclusively Freedom. And you fought tooth and nail for that yellow dress (part of the still-legendary collaboration with the one and only Kate Moss). The retailer is once again in the headlines thanks to the new documentary, Trouble at Topshop, which, as its title would suggest, charts the stratospheric rise and fall of the brand that pretty much defined the wardrobes of a generation of teenagers and twenty-somethings.