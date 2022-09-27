  1. Home
  2. Fashion
  3. Shopping

You Can Still Buy These Iconic Kate Moss For Topshop Pieces Second-Hand

The collections were sell-out successes and, even a decade later, they're still hugely popular on resale sites.

Kate Moss Topshop
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

If you class yourself has a Millennial, then you'll almost certainly have been a disciple of Topshop. You spent years (and years) in the spray-on skinnies. Your jewellery box was exclusively Freedom. And you fought tooth and nail for that yellow dress (part of the still-legendary collaboration with the one and only Kate Moss). The retailer is once again in the headlines thanks to the new documentary, Trouble at Topshop, which, as its title would suggest, charts the stratospheric rise and fall of the brand that pretty much defined the wardrobes of a generation of teenagers and twenty-somethings.

Kate Moss modelling her Topshop creation in 2007
Kate Moss modelling her Topshop creation in 2007 ©Getty Images

The Kate Moss collections were a high point - they even got a shout-out on the adaptation of Everything I Know About Love - and the good news if you're feeling nostalgic is that several of the collab's most enduringly brilliant pieces are available to buy on resale sites like eBay.

Gallery

SHOP: The Iconic Kate Moss For Topshop Pieces That You Can Still Buy Second-Hand

Kate Moss Pansy Dress
1 of 7

Kate Moss Gold Dress
2 of 7

Kate Moss Beaded Dress
3 of 7

Kate Moss Coin Waistcoat
4 of 7

Kate Moss Yellow Dress
5 of 7

Kate Moss Black Dress
6 of 7

Kate Moss Silver Dress
7 of 7

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us