Bumpsuit Has Redefined Maternity Clothes – No Wonder So Many Celebrities Are Wearing It

Have you ever stumbled upon a celebrity pregnancy photoshoot, admired the just-perfect lighting and general beauty of the shot and wondered what their secret is? Well, aside from the obvious, the answer could well be Bumpsuit.

Karlie Kloss in Bumpsuit

The Australian brand was founded by model Nicole Trunfio, who felt frustrated at the lack of stylish maternity clothes available. Based on a catsuit she wore during one of her own pregnancies but which she outgrew, she decided to perfect the design by creating all-in-ones out of double-lined jersey, which grows with your bump.

The results speak for themselves. Trunfio can count Emily Ratajkowski, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Sophie Turner, Chrissy Teigen and – most recently – Karlie Kloss among the many women who have worn Bumpsuit, from the original onesie styles to the dresses and skirts which have been added over time.

1. Bumpsuit The Kate Unitard Buy now Description The original all-in-one, you can style this on its own or with roomy layers over the top. It'll be ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

Kloss posted a photograph to Instagram just a few days ago in which she wears a black off-shoulder evening dress from the new 'Evening Collection.' It seems that, given the success of the more everyday pieces, Trunfio has started to consider every aspect of life where pregnant women want to feel their best.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wearing Bumpsuit

Why Are Bumpsuits Good For Pregnancy?

Whether you look at the original all-in-one Bumpsuit or the wider collection, you'll notice that the silhouettes are all very simple with an emphasis on the durability of the fabric. As mentioned above, all of the pieces are made from super-stretch jersey, meaning the clothes grow with your body and remain as comfortable as ever.

2. Bumpsuit The Penelope Jumpsuit Buy now Description Admittedly one for cooler temperatures, if you're pregnant throughout the autumn and winter, this ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

Comfort, it seems, really is key. And if you read any article reviewing Bumpsuit or happen upon any quotes from influencers or celebrities who have tried the all-in-ones, you'll know that everyone raves about how comfortable they are. Jane McFarland, Grazia's associate editor, lived in hers while she was pregnant, saying: 'They work perfectly during all stages of pregnancy (yes, especially at nine months), postpartum and, thanks to the stretchy fabric, even if you're neither pregnant nor postpartum.'

3. Bumpsuit Maternity The Dress Buy now Description Ideal for the current climate, wear this dress with trainers by day or smarter sandals if you want ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

McFarland's favourite style? 'The Penelope – a long-sleeved, turtle-necked version – is the one I lived in because it feels like a tracksuit but still makes you look as if you have made an effort.'

How Do You Style Bumpsuits?

The best thing about Bumpsuits is that they provide the perfect base layer. You can, essentially, wear them with absolutely anything you already have in your wardrobe.

Sophie Turner in Bumpsuit

McFarland says: 'I wear mine solo or simply layer up with a button-down shirt or oversized blazer.' Of course, if you don't fancy the all-in-one, you could always go for one of the dresses which can easily be dressed up or down, depending on your plans.

4. Bumpsuit The Sarah Asymmetric Dress Buy now Description A great option if you want something that feels more dressed up but just as comfortable. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

Best of all, it doesn't matter what season you're in – Bumpsuit offers sleeveless styles as well as turtlenecks with long sleeves, so you really can live in your onesie come rain or shine.