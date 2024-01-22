Anthropologie’s Could-Be Bottega Bag Sold Out Everywhere – But It’s Now Available In A Bigger Size

If the Melie Bianco Anthropologie bag hasn't been on your wish-list, all over your TikTok and across your Instagram feed for the past year then, clearly, we do not share an algorithm. The woven bag gained attention for resembling Bottega Veneta's famous Jodie and, at around £2,000 cheaper than its designer counterpart, it's no wonder it quickly went viral online.

Originally available in a small and large shoulder bag size, the Melie Bianco fan club (us) has been campaigning for it to be released in a laptop size so that it can be used as a work bag - and our prayers have finally been answered. Not only is an oversized version of the Melie Bianco bag available, fit to carry all of your belongings (15 " MacBook Included) but it's also available in brand new colours, too.

Apart from the classic black and ivory, the oversized Melie Bianco now comes in olive, lime green, and - our personal favourite - a chocolate brown. Your work outfit just got an upgrade. Be warned: they will sell out ASAP.

SHOP: Anthropologie's Woven Bag

Main image credit: @betsiebb