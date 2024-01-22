  1. Home|
Anthropologie’s Could-Be Bottega Bag Sold Out Everywhere – But It’s Now Available In A Bigger Size

It'll even fit your laptop, making it the perfect work bag.

by Marina Avraam |
Published
If the Melie Bianco Anthropologie bag hasn't been on your wish-list, all over your TikTok and across your Instagram feed for the past year then, clearly, we do not share an algorithm. The woven bag gained attention for resembling Bottega Veneta's famous Jodie and, at around £2,000 cheaper than its designer counterpart, it's no wonder it quickly went viral online.

Originally available in a small and large shoulder bag size, the Melie Bianco fan club (us) has been campaigning for it to be released in a laptop size so that it can be used as a work bag - and our prayers have finally been answered. Not only is an oversized version of the Melie Bianco bag available, fit to carry all of your belongings (15 " MacBook Included) but it's also available in brand new colours, too.

Apart from the classic black and ivory, the oversized Melie Bianco now comes in olive, lime green, and - our personal favourite - a chocolate brown. Your work outfit just got an upgrade. Be warned: they will sell out ASAP.

SHOP: Anthropologie's Woven Bag

The Brigitte Woven Faux-Leather Shoulder Bag by Melie Bianco: Oversized Edition

Price: £135

The oversized Melie Bianco, now available in five colours including this chocolate brown.

Price: £135

The Brigitte Woven Faux-Leather Shoulder Bag by Melie Bianco: Oversized Edition

The Brigitte Woven Faux-Leather Shoulder Bag by Melie Bianco: Oversized Edition
The black version, if you're a sucker for a classic.

Price: £135

Melie Bianco Brigette Large Faux Leather Shoulder Bag

Price: £115

The viral bag in size large, available in black and ivory.

Price: £115

Melie Bianco Larissa Woven Faux-Leather Shoulder Bag

Price: £78

The Melie Blanco is also available as a small shoulder bag and comes in three colours.

Price: £78

Main image credit: @betsiebb

Marina Avraam is the Deputy Commerce Editor for Grazia. Hobbies include (but not limited to) finding the best designer dupes, buying every iteration of the adidas gazelles and listening to celeb podcasts every hour of every day.

