Shop The Bottega Veneta Earrings Loved By Hailey Bieber, Rochelle Humes and Kendall Jenner

It's official, Hailey Bieber and Rochelle Humes have confirmed the 'bob and big earrings' combo the duo du jour. Of course, if you don't have a bob haircut that doesn't mean you can't indulge in a pair of statement studs. In particular, a certain pair of Bottega Veneta earrings that are already a firm favourite of A-listers everywhere.

Bottega Veneta is like catnip for the fashion pack, from the Bottega pouch bag of 2019 to the frumpy yet fabulous rubber 'Puddle' boots that took over street style, this is a brand who knows how make a sartorial smash hit.

Hailey Bieber, 2023 ©Getty

Back in 2022, you may have spotted a supersized version of this pair sitting pretty on the lobes of Kendall and Kylie Jenner. But for 2023, the style is back and slightly smaller, making for a much easier to wear style. Whilst we will always have a place for our trusty gold hoops, the teardrop style of these Bottega Veneta earrings is a cooler upgrade to your usual go-to. But, you'll have to act fast as this style is set to sell out, stat!

SHOP: Bottega Veneta Earrings

1. Bottega Veneta, Drop Silver Earrings Price: £ 500 Buy now

If the Bottega Veneta earrings aren't quite your cup of tea, there are plenty of other great statement options to shop now. They're the perfect way to upgrade any casual outfit - think slouchy trousers, tank top and oversized earrings - but will look just as good dressed up for an evening out. Consider an LBD, kitten heels and XXL earrings your new go-to for a night out.