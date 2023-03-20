The Best Short Bob Hairstyles To Date

The biggest misconception is that when you go short, there isn't much you can do with your hair. But we are here to remind you that short hair can be as versatile as any length. Short hair, don't care, is the motto - from Hollywood curls (we're looking at you Zendaya and your new bob) to switching things up with fun accessoriesor even a simple bun, there is so much fun to be had.
It's also a length that really does suit any hair type, whether straight like Hailey Beiber's bob or coily like Lizzo's crop.
Still need convincing? We've rounded up the fresh and trendy styles that will forever make a case for the short bob. So, scroll away and make sure you screenshot these pictures for your next appointment at the hairdressers.
Short Hairstyle Inspiration To Save To Your Camera Roll
This hairstyle gives modern Marilyn Monroe vibes!
What can'tLizzo do? If you want the drama, the beehive is for you.
Somedays call for a messy bun and don't worry if your hair is short, the idea is for it to look messy! Pins will be your best friend.
Slick it back and draw the attention to your face... or the dress, likeJulia Garner. A great hairstyle for an evening soirée.
If you're bored of your short-do, add some skunk stripes like the It girl. This hairstyle paired with colour gives it a super cool edge.
Keep the hair out of your face with this style, great for the girl-on-the-go.
Tasha Ghouri is natural and effortless. This is the perfect hairstyle if you want to opt for something low maintenance.