How To Shop Black Friday In A More Sustainable Way (And Give Back At The Same Time)

Black Friday just isn’t inspiring the same frisson of excitement this year. It usually means the countdown to Christmas - a time of bargain-hunting and binge-buying - but all that seems totally out-of-step with the sombre reality of the climate crisis. But there is a way to partake without falling down a rabbit hole lined with 50% off stickers. A whole host of brands is subverting the very nature of Black Friday. Whether they’re donating proceeds from sales over that particular weekend to charity or actively campaigning against the slashing of prices and subsequent over-consumption with messaging that is consciously anti-BF, these are the brands to check out.