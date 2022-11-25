How To Shop Black Friday In A More Sustainable Way (And Give Back At The Same Time)

Black Friday just isn’t inspiring the same frisson of excitement this year. It usually means the countdown to Christmas - a time of bargain-hunting and binge-buying - but all that seems totally out-of-step with the sombre reality of the climate crisis. But there is a way to partake without falling down a rabbit hole lined with 50% off stickers. A whole host of brands is subverting the very nature of Black Friday. Whether they’re donating proceeds from sales over that particular weekend to charity or actively campaigning against the slashing of prices and subsequent over-consumption with messaging that is consciously anti-BF, these are the brands to check out.
Teemill is the world's biggest dedicated circular economy platform, helping people start their own clothing brands with sustainable on-demand printing. All Teemill products are designed to be remade so that when an item wears out, its owner can send it back and, in exchange, get credit worth £5. To date, it's managed to divert 30,000kg or organic cotton from landfill, avoiding 1 million kg of CO2 emissions. Instead of Black Friday, it's introduced Take Back Friday, asking customers to send back their old clothing, made by Teemill, so it can be made into new products.
House of Baukjen (Baukjen and its sister brand Isabella Oliver) is doing deals and donations this Black Friday. From 25-28 November, it's offering 20% off everything but will also be donating one item per order to Smart Works.
On Black Friday, Hush will once again be partnering with Crisis, a charity working with thousands of people experiencing homelessness every year, to donate one piece of clothing per order.
Dora Larsen is side-stepping a traditional approach to Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, instead donating £10 for every order it receives to Fungi Foundation.
At Air & Grace, it's Not Black Friday. Staying true to its ethos of buying fewer and choosing better, it's saying no to discounting and, for the past few years, has celebrated with various charitable campaigns. This year, it's partnering with Trees for Cities, who will plant one tree in an urban area for every pair of boots, the limited-edition version of its best-selling Camino Suede & Shearling, that is purchased on Black Friday.
Vivobarefoot's rewear scheme, ReVivo, is all about repairing and not replacing what you already own this Black Friday. Although they can buy pre-loved or reconditioned Vivos, existing customers are encouraged to recycle their shoes once they've come to the end of their natural lifestyle or have them repaired and returned for many more years of wear.
For the last few years, Me+Em hasn't participated in Black Friday - and this year's no exception. Instead of discounting, the brand will donate £10 from every order made today to The Prince's Trust.