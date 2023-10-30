  1. Home|
Zara Coats Are The Best Of The Season, So Here Are The Styles Worth Adding To Your Basket

From trenches to puffers, Zara's coat section is on fire right now.

by Marina Avraam
Published
Collection Relaxed Fit Double-Faced Jacket
Cropped Wool Coat
Double-Faced Biker Jacket
Minimalist Wool Blend Coat
Denim Trench Coat
Denim Trench Coat
Water and Wind Protection Long Down Jacket
Soft Oversized Coat
Short Oversized Leather Effect Trench Coat
Double-Breasted Trench Coat
Cropped Faux Fur Jacket
scarf coat
Minimalist Scarf Coat
Oversized Coat With Wool
If there's one place we're heading to stock up on winter essentials, it's Zara. The high-street retailer is a treasure trove for affordable, stylish pieces that look, and feel, much more expensive than they are - the trick? Knowing where to look. With temperatures plummeting at alarming rates, our hunt for the perfect winter jacket begins, and Zara's autumn/winter offering is here to save the day. And, to save you the time and energy of scrolling through hundreds of styles, we've scrolled through every single Zara coat to help you decide which ones are worth shopping this winter.

Before we delve into the wonder that is Zara's coat section, it's time to step back and think - what are we looking for in a coat? Are you after a warm, hard-working day-to-day jacket that'll go with practically everything in your wardrobe? A cropped leather jacket for evenings out? Or perhaps a classic trench to see you through winter autumn and spring? If your answer is: all of the above, we can relate. Whatever you're after, we're almost certain that Zara can cater to it.

From warm puffers to faux fur jackets and (literally) everything in between, keep scrolling for our selection of the best Zara coats.

SHOP: The Best Zara Coats

1. Collection Relaxed Fit Double-Faced Jacket

Collection Relaxed Fit Double-Faced Jacket
Price: £89.99

The internet went crazy for this cosy chocolate brown faux leather jacket, and for great reason.

2. Cropped Wool Coat

Cropped Wool Coat
Price: £139

The definition of effortless chic, this cropped wool coat features a collar, buttons and is

3. Double-Faced Biker Jacket

Double-Faced Biker Jacket
Price: £89.99

This cropped biker jacket, made from faux leather and faux shearling, will become a permanent

4. Minimalist Wool Blend Coat

Minimalist Wool Blend Coat
Price: £139

If you're heading to a special event and don't want your coat to ruin the look, look no further

5. Denim Trench Coat

denim jacket
Price: £69.99

Who says a denim jacket needs to be cropped? This denim trench coat might just be the most unique

6. Water and Wind Protection Long Down Jacket

Water and Wind Protection Long Down Jacket
Price: £109

When it gets to sub-zero temperatures, it's time to call in the big guns. This long puffer jacket

7. Soft Oversized Coat

Soft Oversized Coat
Price: £69.99

Available in camel, beige, grey and black, this oversized coat with a double-breasted button

8. Short Oversized Leather Effect Trench Coat

Short Oversized Leather Effect Trench Coat
Price: £59.99

If you're looking for the perfect leather jacket, you've just found it. Cropped, oversized and

9. Double-Breasted Trench Coat

Double-Breasted Trench Coat
Price: £69.99

What's a list of the best coats without a trusted trench? Available in beige or khaki, this trench

10. Cropped Faux Fur Jacket

Cropped Faux Fur Jacket
Price: £69.99

Sometimes, a regular jacket just won't cut it. Heading to a special event this festive season?

11. Minimalist Scarf Coat

scarf coat
Price: £189

Thanks to Toteme, scarf coats are having a moment right now, and Zara's take on the trend is

12. Oversized Coat With Wool

Oversized Coat With Wool
Price: £109

If you're looking for a good ol' black jacket to see you through every occasion (aren't we all?)

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us