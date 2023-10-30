Zara Coats Are The Best Of The Season, So Here Are The Styles Worth Adding To Your Basket

If there's one place we're heading to stock up on winter essentials, it's Zara. The high-street retailer is a treasure trove for affordable, stylish pieces that look, and feel, much more expensive than they are - the trick? Knowing where to look. With temperatures plummeting at alarming rates, our hunt for the perfect winter jacket begins, and Zara's autumn/winter offering is here to save the day. And, to save you the time and energy of scrolling through hundreds of styles, we've scrolled through every single Zara coat to help you decide which ones are worth shopping this winter.

Before we delve into the wonder that is Zara's coat section, it's time to step back and think - what are we looking for in a coat? Are you after a warm, hard-working day-to-day jacket that'll go with practically everything in your wardrobe? A cropped leather jacket for evenings out? Or perhaps a classic trench to see you through winter autumn and spring? If your answer is: all of the above, we can relate. Whatever you're after, we're almost certain that Zara can cater to it.

From warm puffers to faux fur jackets and (literally) everything in between, keep scrolling for our selection of the best Zara coats.

SHOP: The Best Zara Coats

5. Denim Trench Coat Price: £ 69.99 www.zara.com View offer Description Who says a denim jacket needs to be cropped? This denim trench coat might just be the most unique ... read more Price: £ 69.99 www.zara.com View offer