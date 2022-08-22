The Best Weekend Bags If You’re Going Away For the Bank Holiday

The August bank holiday is like the last hurrah of summer. And if you booked a mini break ages ago, but are only just thinking about packing, what you need for a zero-fuss travel experience is a weekend bag. Carry-on size but without the structure of an actual suitcase, a weekend bag has just enough space for a few changes of clothes and maybe one additional pair of shoes (i.e. exactly what you need for a trip that lasts no longer than 48 hours). You'll find sleek leather options from places like Holland Cooper, Mulberry and Aspinal of London. Rains, meanwhile, has a lime green duffel that, rather cleverly, can either be carried by its handles or as a backpack. Ally Capellino's bright orange bowling bag is also unlikely to get left behind on a luggage rack thanks to its zesty hue. Safe travels!