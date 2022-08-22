  1. Home
  2. Fashion
  3. Shopping

The Best Weekend Bags If You’re Going Away For the Bank Holiday

These will (almost) guarantee a zero-fuss travel experience.

Anne Hathaway weekend bag
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

The August bank holiday is like the last hurrah of summer. And if you booked a mini break ages ago, but are only just thinking about packing, what you need for a zero-fuss travel experience is a weekend bag. Carry-on size but without the structure of an actual suitcase, a weekend bag has just enough space for a few changes of clothes and maybe one additional pair of shoes (i.e. exactly what you need for a trip that lasts no longer than 48 hours). You'll find sleek leather options from places like Holland Cooper, Mulberry and Aspinal of London. Rains, meanwhile, has a lime green duffel that, rather cleverly, can either be carried by its handles or as a backpack. Ally Capellino's bright orange bowling bag is also unlikely to get left behind on a luggage rack thanks to its zesty hue. Safe travels!

Gallery

SHOP: The Best Weekend Bags

Holland Cooper, Regency Holdall
1 of 8

This sleek leather holdall is the perfect size for countryside getaways.

Longchamp, Le Pliage Green Travel Bag XL
2 of 8

Longchamp is the ultimate for reliable weekend bags - and this extra-large style is made from recycled canvas.

Osprey, Porter 46
3 of 8

If you prefer a backpack-style weekend bag, Osprey's has a padded laptop sleeve and lots of different pockets.

Mulberry, Medium Clipper Mole & Cognac Printed Eco Scotchgrain & Flat Calf
4 of 8

Mulberry's weekend bag has got to be the ultimate in travel chic.

Ally Capellino, Pierre P270 Canvas Bowling Bag In Orange
5 of 8

This bowling bag's bright orange canvas means that you won't leave it behind on the train or plane.

Rains, Duffel Bag Small
6 of 8

Rains has a great collection of weekend bags, but this lime duffel is our favourite.

Paravel, Weekender Canvas Duffel Bag
7 of 8

Coming soon, Paravel's canvas weekend duffel bag is strengthened with elegant strips of leather.

Aspinal of London, Boston Bag
8 of 8

Handcrafted from the finest full-grain leather, this holdall is the perfect plus-one for any overnight trip.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us