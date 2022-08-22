The Best Weekend Bags If You’re Going Away For the Bank Holiday

The August bank holiday is like the last hurrah of summer. And if you booked a mini break ages ago, but are only just thinking about packing, what you need for a zero-fuss travel experience is a weekend bag. Carry-on size but without the structure of an actual suitcase, a weekend bag has just enough space for a few changes of clothes and maybe one additional pair of shoes (i.e. exactly what you need for a trip that lasts no longer than 48 hours). You'll find sleek leather options from places like Holland Cooper, Mulberry and Aspinal of London. Rains, meanwhile, has a lime green duffel that, rather cleverly, can either be carried by its handles or as a backpack. Ally Capellino's bright orange bowling bag is also unlikely to get left behind on a luggage rack thanks to its zesty hue. Safe travels!
SHOP: The Best Weekend Bags
This sleek leather holdall is the perfect size for countryside getaways.
Longchamp is the ultimate for reliable weekend bags - and this extra-large style is made from recycled canvas.
If you prefer a backpack-style weekend bag, Osprey's has a padded laptop sleeve and lots of different pockets.
Mulberry's weekend bag has got to be the ultimate in travel chic.
This bowling bag's bright orange canvas means that you won't leave it behind on the train or plane.
Rains has a great collection of weekend bags, but this lime duffel is our favourite.
Coming soon, Paravel's canvas weekend duffel bag is strengthened with elegant strips of leather.
Handcrafted from the finest full-grain leather, this holdall is the perfect plus-one for any overnight trip.