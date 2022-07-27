The Best Travel Bags And Most Stylish Luggage For Any Trip You Might Be Planning

If you're feeling as optimistic as we are, your holiday will not be subject to lost luggage or endless queues. The only thing to consider, other than where to go first, is what to pack and the right bag to do it with. After all, the best travel bags will make any trip easier – and more stylish.

Call it what you like, a weekend/holdall/duffle, but a travel bag that has enough space for a few outfit changes, a washbag and a spare pair of shoes, is your best bet for mini breaks.

Most are cabin-friendly, which gives you a headstart in the taxi queue at the other end, and come in fabrics like leather, waxed canvas and nylon to suit every traveller tribe.

Of course, the best travel bags are now so much more than just luggage – they've morphed into the new status symbols that are every bit as stylish as your actual handbag. Plus, design innovations mean that they can now actually make your trip a whole lot easier thanks to canny packing gadgets, on-the-go chargers and detachable straps.

From high street hold-alls with practicality in mind to super-luxe suitcases designed to last forever, there is quite literally a travel bag for every single type of trip you're ever going to make.

So whether you're ready for a weekend break, a staycation road trip, or something a little warmer, here's our pick of the best travel bags to see you on your way...