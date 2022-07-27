The Best Travel Bags And Most Stylish Luggage For Any Trip You Might Be Planning

If you're feeling as optimistic as we are, your holiday will not be subject to lost luggage or endless queues. The only thing to consider, other than where to go first, is what to pack and the right bag to do it with. After all, the best travel bags will make any trip easier – and more stylish.
Call it what you like, a weekend/holdall/duffle, but a travel bag that has enough space for a few outfit changes, a washbag and a spare pair of shoes, is your best bet for mini breaks.
Most are cabin-friendly, which gives you a headstart in the taxi queue at the other end, and come in fabrics like leather, waxed canvas and nylon to suit every traveller tribe.
Of course, the best travel bags are now so much more than just luggage – they've morphed into the new status symbols that are every bit as stylish as your actual handbag. Plus, design innovations mean that they can now actually make your trip a whole lot easier thanks to canny packing gadgets, on-the-go chargers and detachable straps.
From high street hold-alls with practicality in mind to super-luxe suitcases designed to last forever, there is quite literally a travel bag for every single type of trip you're ever going to make.
So whether you're ready for a weekend break, a staycation road trip, or something a little warmer, here's our pick of the best travel bags to see you on your way...
SHOP: The Very Best Travel Bags 2022
Forget everything you thought you knew about suitcases, Antler's cabin bag makes travelling a dream. It has wheels that guarantee noise-free gliding, regardless of whether you're in an airport or in the street, and its robust yet lightweight polycarbonate shell has a smooth, matt surface, making scratches less visible. There's also a removable packing divider, a TSA-approved combination lock to keep your valuables safe and even a USB port for any on-the-go charging.
Perfect for a mini break, this bag has the option of a longer shoulder strap with multiple inner pockets for added organisation. Under £50, the gold hardware detail gives is a luxe finish and the material makes it easy to clean, too.
For the co-ordinated traveller, why not ensure you never lose your suitcase on the conveyor belt again by personalising your travel bags? Lily & Bean handily sells whole collections of affordable, chic luggage which can be customised for no extra charge. Or, you can buy each item separately if you're only looking for one particular style.
Water-resistant and with multiple compartments, this Hunter tote packs away into an internal pocket, making it the perfect bag to take to festivals or on other outdoor excursions.
American Tourister has long been one of the most affordable luggage brands available and it's still a great choice if you're looking for easy, practical travel solutions. There's a great range of colours (this one is a particular highlight) and multiple sizes available, meaning you can choose from carry-on suitcases right through to check-in heavyweights.
Arket's travel bags are designed with practicality in mind. You can choose from a variety of styles and sizes to suit your needs and this backpack even has dual functionality. It can also be used as a tote bag and even has an interior pocket for your laptop.
For hardcore fashion fans, Gucci's cabin bag is the perfect choice. Made from GG supreme canvas, it features other brand-signature detailing, 360° wheels, an identification tag, lock and key, and a top, side, and telescopic handle. It's an investment, certainly, so you'd better make sure you have somewhere to take it.
If you're a frequent flyer, you'll want to invest in a great cabin bag that you know fits the requirements and can provide you with as much storage as possible. This is it. It still has all the elements that made Away suitcases so popular – the lightweight outer shell, sleek design, laundry bag, interior compression, TSA-approved lock and the opportunity to add an ejectable USB charger – but with the added benefit of an exterior pocket designed to stash the items most important to you when you travel, featuring a secure spot for boarding passes and a 15" laptop sleeve.
A classic for a reason, Longchamp's famous travel bag is light, folds away easily and has room for all of your essentials and then some, making it perfect for weekends away or for hand luggage on a flight.
Another fashion favourite, RIMOWA's sleek metallic case is basically the all-singing, all-dancing version of luggage. Prepare for some seriously envious looks in the airport as you wheel this wonder through security with ease.
For luggage that will last forever, look no further than Mulberry's travel bags. This has a detachable shoulder strap, brushed gold components and a detachable luggage tag, too. Ideal for overnight stays or as a carry-on. Plus, it will never go out of style.
For the overpackers among us or for those embarking on long trips, Samsonite's suitcase is sleek, shiny and even comes with a five year global warranty. If you want an endless holiday wardrobe, this is the travel bag for you.
This essential Rains bag features a single main compartment, webbed carry handles, a detachable shoulder strap, and adjustable lock slider buckles on the sides. It's cut from the brand's signature waterproof PU coated fabric, making it a practical choice for staycations when you can't entirely rely on the Great British weather.
Synonymous with luxury travel, Globe Trotter has teamed up with men's resortwear brand Love & Co. to create a limited edition collection of suitcases that are possibly the best-looking pieces of luggage you'll ever see. They have all the charm of old-fashioned cases married with all the ease and functionality of modern travel bags, with the added bonus of beautifully printed linings. Can luggage be an heirloom? This certainly fits the bill if so.
Given that this Glossier duffel is less than £20, you'll struggle to find such a hard working bag. Use it for overnight stays or weekend breaks but, when you're at home, you can also use it as a gym bag, for picnics or just for schlepping all your stuff from one place to the next.
German brand FLOYD is looking to shake things up in the luggage department. Get ahead of the crowd and buy yours first, starting with this irresistible medium suitcase that will see you through holidays in style.
One of the most striking travel bags money could buy, this weekender comes with its own unique code to connect you with the artisan who made it for you.
