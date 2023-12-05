Emily Blunt Just Wore A Velvet Tuxedo From This High Street Brand – And It’s Still In Stock

A party dress is pretty safe bet for party season - the key's in the name - but what if you're not feeling particularly dressy? Because there always comes a time when you simply can't be bothered to pull on a pair of sheer tights or, shudder, brace yourself for bare legs. Emily Blunt knows the feeling (or is at least the poster woman for what you should do if it strikes sometime between now and Christmas): a velvet tuxedo.

©Craig Gibson/Universal Pictures

At a screening last month for Oppenheimer, the actor pulled out a party suit that will more than pass muster on the drinks-and-nibbles circuit but, crucially, will keep you toasty-warm. The best news? Her velvet tuxedo isn't from a designer but high street brand Reiss. I know! Her midnight blue shade is sadly sold out but the equally wearable black is still available in most sizes.

Blunt wore them with the ultimate 'desk-to-dinner' shoes - white leather trainers from Axel Arigato, which instantly made the velvet tailoring look less 'done', more effortless. Don't let party dress fatigue ruin another evening.