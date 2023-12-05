  1. Home|
Emily Blunt Just Wore A Velvet Tuxedo From This High Street Brand – And It’s Still In Stock

Consider this two piece the new party dress...

by Natalie Hammond |
Published
Reiss, Opal Fitted Velvet Single-Breasted Suit Blazer
Reiss, Opal Velvet Flared Suit Trousers
COS, Silk-Blend Velvet Blazer
COS, Silk-Blend Velvet Straight-Leg Trousers
Sézane, Christie Jacket
Sézane, Dan Trousers
Massimo Dutti, Black Velvet Blazer
Massimo Dutti, Velvet Suit Trousers
A party dress is pretty safe bet for party season - the key's in the name - but what if you're not feeling particularly dressy? Because there always comes a time when you simply can't be bothered to pull on a pair of sheer tights or, shudder, brace yourself for bare legs. Emily Blunt knows the feeling (or is at least the poster woman for what you should do if it strikes sometime between now and Christmas): a velvet tuxedo.

At a screening last month for Oppenheimer, the actor pulled out a party suit that will more than pass muster on the drinks-and-nibbles circuit but, crucially, will keep you toasty-warm. The best news? Her velvet tuxedo isn't from a designer but high street brand Reiss. I know! Her midnight blue shade is sadly sold out but the equally wearable black is still available in most sizes.

1. Reiss, Opal Fitted Velvet Single-Breasted Suit Blazer

Price: £298

2. Reiss, Opal Velvet Flared Suit Trousers

Price: £198

Blunt wore them with the ultimate 'desk-to-dinner' shoes - white leather trainers from Axel Arigato, which instantly made the velvet tailoring look less 'done', more effortless. Don't let party dress fatigue ruin another evening.

Here are some other velvet tailoring highlights we've found on the high street...

3. COS, Silk-Blend Velvet Blazer

Price: £155

4. COS, Silk-Blend Velvet Straight-Leg Trousers

Price: £115

5. Sézane, Christie Jacket

Price: £170

6. Sézane, Dan Trousers

Price: £130

7. Massimo Dutti, Black Velvet Blazer

Price: £169

8. Massimo Dutti, Velvet Suit Trousers

Price: £99.95

