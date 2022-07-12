  1. Home
The High Street Trainers Worn By Rihanna And Kim Kardashian Are £30 In The Amazon Prime Day Sale

If you don't own a pair of Vans, now's the time to join the club.

Rihanna wearing Vans
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

Is it just us or is everyone in Vans? Rihanna wears hers - a special pair with flames that's part of a collaboration with A$AP Rocky - with a giant glossed puffer jacket from Celine. Kim Kardashian's a fan of the brand's Old Skool Sneakers - wearing hers with leggings by Balenciaga - as are Megan Fox, Kristen Stewart and Emily Ratajkowski.

Rihanna wearing Vans
Rihanna wearing Vans ©Celine

The good news is that you probably already have a pair sitting on your shoe rack (or knocking around at the back of your wardrobe). If not, the even better news is that there's a big selection as part of the sale on Amazon Prime Day.

SHOP: The Best Vans Buys In The Amazon Prime Day Sale

1. Ward Sneaker, WAS £55 NOW £30.09

Ward Sneaker, WAS £55 NOW £30.09

2. Asher Platform Sneaker, WAS £50 NOW £28.91

Asher Platform Sneaker, WAS £50 NOW £28.91

3. Filmore Hi Suede/Canvas Trainers, WAS £65 NOW £45.50

Filmore Hi Suede/Canvas Trainers, WAS £65 NOW £45.50

4. Filmore Hi Suede/Canvas Sneaker, WAS £57 NOW £39.89

Filmore Hi Suede/Canvas Sneaker, WAS £57 NOW £39.89

5. Filmore Suede/Canvas Sneaker, WAS £57 NOW £27.91

Filmore Suede/Canvas Sneaker, WAS £57 NOW £27.91

6. Ward Canvas Sneaker, WAS £55 NOW £27.30

Ward Canvas Sneaker, WAS £55 NOW £27.30

Vans are great for off-duty - Rihanna styled hers with black sweatpants; Emrata with high-waisted jeans and a cropped jumper - but they're also brilliant at taking the 'twee' out of pieces like puff-sleeved blouses or slightly frou-frou dresses thanks to their skater roots.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing Vans
Emily Ratajkowski wearing Vans ©Getty

Wears yours with a romantic smocked dress - or boxer shorts; this summer's alternative to denim cut-offs - and you'll be the coolest (and most comfortable) person at the party.

