The High Street Trainers Worn By Rihanna And Kim Kardashian Are £30 In The Amazon Prime Day Sale

Is it just us or is everyone in Vans? Rihanna wears hers - a special pair with flames that's part of a collaboration with A$AP Rocky - with a giant glossed puffer jacket from Celine. Kim Kardashian's a fan of the brand's Old Skool Sneakers - wearing hers with leggings by Balenciaga - as are Megan Fox, Kristen Stewart and Emily Ratajkowski.

Rihanna wearing Vans ©Celine

The good news is that you probably already have a pair sitting on your shoe rack (or knocking around at the back of your wardrobe). If not, the even better news is that there's a big selection as part of the sale on Amazon Prime Day.

Vans are great for off-duty - Rihanna styled hers with black sweatpants; Emrata with high-waisted jeans and a cropped jumper - but they're also brilliant at taking the 'twee' out of pieces like puff-sleeved blouses or slightly frou-frou dresses thanks to their skater roots.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing Vans ©Getty

Wears yours with a romantic smocked dress - or boxer shorts; this summer's alternative to denim cut-offs - and you'll be the coolest (and most comfortable) person at the party.