  1. Home
  2. Fashion
  3. Shopping

The Best Travel And Weekender Bags For Any Trip You Might Be Planning

Wherever you're going, make life easier with a chic tote that's practical, too.

best travel and weekender bags
by Hannah Banks-Walker |
Posted

If you're feeling as optimistic as we are, your holiday will not be subject to lost luggage or endless queues. The only thing to consider, other than where to go first, is what to pack and the right bag to do it with. After all, the best travel and weekender bags will make any trip easier – and more stylish.

Call it what you like, a weekend/holdall/duffle, but a travel bag that has enough space for a few outfit changes, a washbag and a spare pair of shoes is your best bet for mini breaks.

Emma Louise Connolly with her Katie Loxton monogrammed travel bag

@emmalouconnolly

Most of the best travel and weekender bags are cabin-friendly, which gives you a head-start in the taxi queue at the other end, and come in fabrics like leather, waxed canvas and nylon to suit every traveller tribe.

Of course, the best travel bags are now so much more than just luggage – they've morphed into the new status symbols that are every bit as stylish as your actual handbag. Plus, design innovations mean that they can now actually make your trip a whole lot easier thanks to canny packing gadgets, on-the-go chargers and detachable straps.

Elle Fanning arriving in Cannes

From high street hold-alls with practicality in mind to super-luxe weekender bags designed to last forever, there is quite literally a travel bag for every single type of trip you're ever going to make.

So whether you're ready for a weekend break, a staycation road trip or something a little warmer, here's our pick of the best travel and weekender bags to see you on your way...

SHOP: The Best Travel and Weekender Bags 2023

1. Everlane The ReNew Transit Weekender

Everlane best travel and weekender bags

Buy now

Description

This bag is so good it's practically a Mary Poppins bag. Deceptively large, you'll find you can

Everlane best travel and weekender bags
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

2. Katie Loxton Personalised Weekend Holdall

katie loxton weekender bag

Buy now

Description

Katie Loxton has a range of great travel bags but this is particularly chic. It's available in

katie loxton weekender bag
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

3. John Lewis &amp; Partners Large Weekend Holdall

john lewis travel bag

Buy now

Description

For a smart weekend bag that doesn't cost a fortune, this John Lewis option is perfect. Available

john lewis travel bag
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

4. Jacquemus Le Sac à Linge Cotton Canvas Duffel Bag

jacquemus bag

Buy now

Description

Spacious and practical but with all the appeal of every accessory Jacquemus makes, this travel bag

jacquemus bag
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

5. AWAY The Large Everywhere Bag

AWAY Large best travel and Weekender Bag

Buy now

Description

AWAY doesn't just make suitcases, its travel bags are just as appealing. This one features a

AWAY Large best travel and Weekender Bag
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

6. Marc Jacobs The Duffel Bag

marc jacobs bag

Buy now

Description

Use it for your gym kit every week and then pack your essentials into it for a night (or two)

marc jacobs bag
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

7. Free People New Horizons Weekender Bag

free people bag

Buy now

Description

If you're looking for something slightly more eye-catching, Free People has these artisan-crafted

free people bag
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

8. Mulberry Heritage Medium Clipper Bag

mulberry bag

Buy now

Description

For luggage to last a lifetime, Mulberry is the place to go. This beautifully-finished bag will

mulberry bag
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

9. Antler Overnight Bag

antler overnight bag

Buy now

Description

If you're looking for a bag just for short, overnight stays, this is the one for you. It will fit

antler overnight bag
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

10. Chloé Large Leather Tote

chloe bag

Buy now

Description

If you want to make your handbag your travel bag, Chloé's tote is, in short, ludicrously

chloe bag
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us