Where Can You Find Great Swimwear That Will Actually Fit Big Boobs?

If you’re the proud owner of DD+ boobs – which happens to be the average UK size – you’ll know that to find great swimwear for big boobs that actually fit amounts to a Herculean task. Most brands don't cater to fuller bust cup sizes bigger than a D, and many now sell bikinis as a set – something which proves fairly unhelpful if you're different sizes on top and bottom, as many are. Not great for size inclusivity.

That's why, as someone with an H cup size who often struggles to find bikini tops that actually fit, I decided to investigate what's actually out there. Thankfully, I discovered a whole world of brands that are entirely invested in selling high-quality swimwear for bigger boobs.

From swimsuits to plunging bikinis, below you will find a selection of my favourite styles, where there's something for everyone. Plus, I've included some handy tips and honed in on a few design features, so you can feel confident about the fit, even before you've purchased it. Shop our top picks of swimwear for bigger boobs below.