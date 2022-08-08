Where Can You Find Great Swimwear That Will Actually Fit Big Boobs?

If you’re the proud owner of DD+ boobs – which happens to be the average UK size – you’ll know that to find great swimwear for big boobs that actually fit amounts to a Herculean task. Most brands don't cater to fuller bust cup sizes bigger than a D, and many now sell bikinis as a set – something which proves fairly unhelpful if you're different sizes on top and bottom, as many are. Not great for size inclusivity.
That's why, as someone with an H cup size who often struggles to find bikini tops that actually fit, I decided to investigate what's actually out there. Thankfully, I discovered a whole world of brands that are entirely invested in selling high-quality swimwear for bigger boobs.
READ MORE: We’ve Found The Best Celebrity-Owned Bikinis – And They’re All Still Available To Buy
From swimsuits to plunging bikinis, below you will find a selection of my favourite styles, where there's something for everyone. Plus, I've included some handy tips and honed in on a few design features, so you can feel confident about the fit, even before you've purchased it. Shop our top picks of swimwear for bigger boobs below.
READ MORE: These Summer Dresses Will See You Through The Ongoing Heatwave, So Buy Them While You Still Can
SHOP: The Best Swimwear That Will Actually Fit Bigger Boobs
This Always Fits Scoop can stretch up or down a size while keeping its shape, so you buy once and it fits always. Music to my ears.
Form and Fold carries four main top styles: Line, Base, Frame and Tri, all designed to suit every woman but do different things depending on your bust shape. And while the technicalities of fit are the main focus, the designs feel modern and stylish, too.
Before you scroll past this We Are We Wear style (XS-3XL) because the straps are too thin, you'll be pleased to know that the straps increase in width depending on the size you choose. Phew!
A triangle bikini top that's stylish and supremely comfortable. What's more, this top is made from eco-friendly post-consumer recycled plastic, giving your swimwear a sustainable edge.
A soft cup, thick straps, no under-wiring and yet still supportive is a recipe for success in my eyes, and probably why I feel so comfortable in my Wolf & Whistle bikini.
An ode to summer with a vibrant fuchsia palette, this bikini top is destined for warmer climates. It's crafted from a recycled polyester blend and shaped by sculpted, underwired cups with ruffles all over. Pair it with the matching bottoms.
I can't tell you what the composition of the crinkle-stretch fabric is, all I know is that it's incredibly stretchy. Like most materials with a high percentage of elastane, it tends to lose stretch over time – not this one. Although it stretches enough to fit my H-cup bust, the robust fabric has a natural tendency to retract to its original state, keeping me supported and secure.
No swimsuit collection is complete without a one-shoulder swimsuit - there, I said it. This Wolf & Whistle option is designed to fit cup sizes DD-G and is completely wire-free for your comfort.
Finally, a brand that speaks to ALL ages! TONA bikinis are designed specifically for larger cup sizes, with underwire, a double lining and adjustable straps for maximum support.
This bikini top is not only soft as butter but supportive too. A winning combination if you have a fuller bust.
There is a benefit to reversible swimwear – the thicker the fabric to more support the style will offer. Not to mention the fact you can tie your own straps. A match made in fuller bust heaven.
The ruching across the bust is perfect for encompassing a fuller bust. That, combined with the 20% spandex and 12% elastane, means the fabric has great stretch.
This Reina Olga style was created for 'those lucky ones that have bigger boobs.' The ginny boobs top holds all that boobage together while creating the sexiest cleavage, so all you have to worry about is having an awesome time.
Claps for thick straps! These straps are great for supporting your bust, without digging into your shoulders. A common problem when shopping for swimwear. You'll be comfortable spending a whole day on the beach in this.
This bikini is very supportive, in every aspect. The moulded cups hold your bust close, so you don't have to worry about popping out of it.
Sometimes it's nice to feel secure. With inbuilt underwiring, this full-support bikini is a supportive, modern shape that you can dive into without fear of any nipple slips!
The Soweto bra is a supportive underwire halter neck top that features thick tie-back straps, fully-lined cups & underwire structure. This is a classic bikini top that is guaranteed to give you great support and is a great choice for fuller busts.
Fabric famous for its inclusivity, fitting a size 6 up to a size 16.