The Best Sun Hats Because Hot Temperatures Are Coming This Weekend

It’s probably because we’re out of practice. We wore baseball caps at school but since, royal family members excepting, there just doesn’t seem to be much occasion for an extravagantly-brimmed straw hat. Or does there? Two words. La Bomba. This is not a new cocktail or drinking game, but a hat with the circumference to rival a small beach umbrella from uber-cool label Jacquemus. Since its launch several years ago, the fashion pack has never quite forgotten its charms and, thus, are now the biggest fans of hats outside Buckingham Palace. (Influencer Lucy Williams swears by the brand's large-brimmed bucket hat, Le bob Artichaut, which is sold out in all eight colourways.)