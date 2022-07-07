The Best Sun Hats Because Hot Temperatures Are Coming This Weekend

You’ve nailed the classic pair of cat’s eye shades, and are pretty chuffed with your trusty basket bag, but sun hats? They’re always tricky.
It’s probably because we’re out of practice. We wore baseball caps at school but since, royal family members excepting, there just doesn’t seem to be much occasion for an extravagantly-brimmed straw hat. Or does there? Two words. La Bomba. This is not a new cocktail or drinking game, but a hat with the circumference to rival a small beach umbrella from uber-cool label Jacquemus. Since its launch several years ago, the fashion pack has never quite forgotten its charms and, thus, are now the biggest fans of hats outside Buckingham Palace. (Influencer Lucy Williams swears by the brand's large-brimmed bucket hat, Le bob Artichaut, which is sold out in all eight colourways.)
From our (extensive) research, there appear to be two main schools of thought when it comes to hat-wearing. Are you a straw person (classic and low-maintenance) or a bucket kind of gal (open to tie-dye, likes shell necklaces)? Toast has a brilliant selection for straw-lovers, while Ganni, LF Markey, and & Other Stories and are your one-stop-shops for playfully printed buckets of all shapes and sizes. Try one on for size this weekend. Your (non-burnt) nose will thank you on Monday.