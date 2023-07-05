The Best Suitcases You Can Buy, Because Luggage Is Now Your Most Powerful Accessory

by Laura Antonia Jordan and Hannah Banks-Walker |

Formerly the unsexy, sensible sister of the more frivolous bags we really wanted, the practical purchase of a suitcase has fast become more important than ever. Consider Rimowa's colourful cases (a veritable status symbol among the fashion pack), GlobeTrotter’s old-school trollies, or Crash Baggage’s deliberately dented designs; what was once a means to an end has become an event in itself. And it's not just luxury brands, either – some of the best suitcases are now designed for a younger traveller in mind and thus are a more affordable price.

Elle Fanning with her Louis Vuitton luggage

So why has this formerly sleepy category suddenly picked up pace? Simply put, demand. Whereas once upon a time we probably used a sturdy case once or twice a year, now we’re flying more than ever as travel returns to normal in a post-pandemic world. Yes that means you have more opportunity to show off a great piece, but it also means you likely have less tolerance for something unwieldy and cumbersome.

‘Delays, security checks and luggage restrictions can make travelling a bit of a challenge,’ says Luc Goidadin, creative director of Smythson's excellent range of weekenders and travel bags which help you access phone, passport and travel miscellanies effortlessly. ‘Beautifully designed travel pieces can help soften the blow.'

It’s not just that we’re constantly on-the-go – we’re always switched on as well. There’s no more going off-grid, instead we can triumphantly show off our trophy purchases on Instagram in the same way we would a pair of shoes or new dress. Furthermore, with airport arrivals terminals acting like a strip-lit, downtime red carpet (some brands even pay to get their designs on de-boarding celebs such is the publicity opportunity), we’ve become more attuned to the best suitcases out there.

Gigi Hadid with a RIMOWA case

But what if you’ve blown all your budget on the trip? You can still get involved. Customisation options are growing in popularity, meaning you can pimp up an anonymous case you already own. Monogramming, stickers and a plethora of playful luggage tags are all easy ways to add a bit of individuality. And just think how much easier that makes it to find at baggage collection. Though if you do insist on packing ten pairs of shoes for a minibreak – you’re on your own with that.

SHOP: The Best Suitcases 2023

1. Antler Medium Suitcase Buy now Description Antler has had something of a re-brand in the last few years and now makes some of the best ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

2. AWAY The Bigger Carry-On: Aluminum Edition Buy now Description You may be familiar with AWAY's classic range but the aluminium styles take it up a notch. This is ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

3. Crash Baggage Cabin Suitcase Buy now Description Pre-dented so you don't need to worry about being upset by careless baggage handlers, Crash's ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

4. Samsonite Essens Four Wheel Recycled Cabin Case Buy now Description For anyone who doesn't like unpacking, this suitcase is for you. Light and lockable, it also ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

5. Globe-Trotter Safari Carry-On Suitcase Buy now Description Beautifully designed and paying homage to the 1920s, Globe-Trotter's luggage has become an ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

6. American Tourister Airconic Four Wheel Suitcase Buy now Description If you don't want to spend a fortune on your suitcase but still want something with all the ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

7. Longchamp Boxford Cabin Suitcase Buy now Description Combining all the French style of Longchamp's usual bags with the practicality of a great carry-on ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

8. Paravel Aviator Carry-On Suitcase Buy now Description If you're looking for a more sustainable option, Paravel is the way to go. This suitcase is part ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

9. RIMOWA Check-In L Suitcase Buy now Description There's a reason why RIMOWA suitcases are still the leaders in luxury luggage. Strong, durable and ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

10. Bric's Four Wheel Spinner Suitcase Buy now Description This particular suitcase keeps selling out, most likely because it's easy to travel with but ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

The Best Suitcase Brands:

As you'd expect, the best-selling suitcase brands are fairly consistent each year, with some labels dominating the top spots every time. There are heritage labels that always get it right: Bric's, Longchamp, Louis Vuitton and Globe-Trotter are an example of suitcase brands who are still making really excellent luggage that is practical, too.

The likes of RIMOWA, Crash Baggage and AWAY are all suitcase brands which have had some great hype on social media thanks to celebrity fans. They each make stylish suitcases with their own appeal – AWAY became particularly popular for its add-on of a USB charger that fits discreetly in the top of its suitcases and can charge any phone on the go.