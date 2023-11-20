These Are The Best Sparkly Jumpsuits If You Loved Claudia Winkleman’s All-In-One On Strictly

You've already got your advent calendar on the mantlepiece - and finish most evenings with a mince pie. Yes, it's officially the countdown to Christmas - and if you're wondering when to turn on the razzle dazzle where your wardrobe's concerned, the answer is now. On the most recent episode of Strictly, Claudia Winkleman's outfit of a spangled, snow-coloured jumpsuit went down like an absolute storm on social media. One user simply said: 'Please where's this from.' Quite.

The jumpsuit in question is from Nadine Merabi - and gets a near-perfect score for a spangled exterior that means it looks rather like snowflakes. The even better news if you're in the market for a sparkly jumpsuit to add to your party season rotation is that this one is currently on sale for £310. (Obviously, it's still an investment but you can bring her out every Christmas - and could even wear it for your wedding if you're looking for something of a style curveball that still delivers on glamour).

Of course, sequins look particularly jazzy as metallics so you could always buy the jumpsuit in gold. The high street also has plenty of sparkly jumpsuits (swing by River Island, Jigsaw and Hush, which has the most amazing bronze all-in-one with a bandeau neckline).