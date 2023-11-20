  1. Home|
  2. Fashion|
  3. Shopping

These Are The Best Sparkly Jumpsuits If You Loved Claudia Winkleman’s All-In-One On Strictly

Swap your trusted party frock for one of these gems.

Claudia Winkleman sparkly jumpsuit
by Natalie Hammond |
Updated
1
Nadine Merabi, Heidi White Jumpsuit
Nadine Merabi, Heidi White Jumpsuit
2
Hush, Florence Sequin Jumpsuit
Hush, Florence Sequin Jumpsuit
3
Mint Velvet, Pale Gold Halter Jumpsuit
Mint Velvet, Pale Gold Halter Jumpsuit
4
River Island, Silver Embellished Sequin Jumpsuit
River Island, Silver Embellished Sequin Jumpsuit
5
Phase Eight, Alessandra Black Sequin Shirt Jumpsuit
Phase Eight, Alessandra Black Sequin Shirt Jumpsuit
6
Jigsaw, Sequin Jumpsuit
Jigsaw, Sequin Jumpsuit

You've already got your advent calendar on the mantlepiece - and finish most evenings with a mince pie. Yes, it's officially the countdown to Christmas - and if you're wondering when to turn on the razzle dazzle where your wardrobe's concerned, the answer is now. On the most recent episode of Strictly, Claudia Winkleman's outfit of a spangled, snow-coloured jumpsuit went down like an absolute storm on social media. One user simply said: 'Please where's this from.' Quite.

The jumpsuit in question is from Nadine Merabi - and gets a near-perfect score for a spangled exterior that means it looks rather like snowflakes. The even better news if you're in the market for a sparkly jumpsuit to add to your party season rotation is that this one is currently on sale for £310. (Obviously, it's still an investment but you can bring her out every Christmas - and could even wear it for your wedding if you're looking for something of a style curveball that still delivers on glamour).

1. Nadine Merabi, Heidi White Jumpsuit

Nadine Merabi, Heidi White Jumpsuit
Price: £310

www.nadinemerabi.com

Description

Claudia Winkleman's outfit on last night's episode was this high-necked sparkly jumpsuit from

Nadine Merabi, Heidi White Jumpsuit
Price: £310

www.nadinemerabi.com

Of course, sequins look particularly jazzy as metallics so you could always buy the jumpsuit in gold. The high street also has plenty of sparkly jumpsuits (swing by River Island, Jigsaw and Hush, which has the most amazing bronze all-in-one with a bandeau neckline).

2. Hush, Florence Sequin Jumpsuit

Hush, Florence Sequin Jumpsuit
Price: £139

www.hush-uk.com

Description

Hush's strapless jumpsuit is one of the best sparkly jumpsuits we've found on the high street. The

Hush, Florence Sequin Jumpsuit
Price: £139

www.hush-uk.com

3. Mint Velvet, Pale Gold Halter Jumpsuit

Mint Velvet, Pale Gold Halter Jumpsuit
Price: £199

mintvelvet.com

Description

Mint Velvet's halter-neck jumpsuit is a winner for the festive season, with its elegant keyhole

Mint Velvet, Pale Gold Halter Jumpsuit
Price: £199

mintvelvet.com

4. River Island, Silver Embellished Sequin Jumpsuit

River Island, Silver Embellished Sequin Jumpsuit
Price: £150

www.riverisland.com

Description

River Island's sweetheart-neckline jumpsuit is the perfect way to do sequins this Christmas.

River Island, Silver Embellished Sequin Jumpsuit
Price: £150

www.riverisland.com

5. Phase Eight, Alessandra Black Sequin Shirt Jumpsuit

Phase Eight, Alessandra Black Sequin Shirt Jumpsuit
Price: £127.50

www.phase-eight.com

Description

I love the relaxed silhouette of this black sequinned jumpsuit from Phase Eight.

Phase Eight, Alessandra Black Sequin Shirt Jumpsuit
Price: £127.50

www.phase-eight.com

6. Jigsaw, Sequin Jumpsuit

Jigsaw, Sequin Jumpsuit
Price: £206

www.jigsaw-online.com

Description

Jigsaw's gunmetal jumpsuit has a nipped waist, a flared leg and a structured sleeve that makes it

Jigsaw, Sequin Jumpsuit
Price: £206

www.jigsaw-online.com

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us