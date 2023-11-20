  1. Home|
  2. Fashion|
  3. Shopping

Why Does Everyone Want This £35 High Street Skirt Right Now?

Here's how to shop it before it sells out.

silver skirt
by Natalie Hammond |
Published
1
M&S, Satin Midaxi Slip Skirt
Marks and Spencer Satin Midaxi Slip Skirt
2
New Look, Silver Satin Maxi Skirt
New Look Silver Satin Maxi Skirt
3
Nobody's Child, Silver Mila Satin Maxi Slip Skirt
Nobody's Child Silver Mila Satin Maxi Slip Skirt
4
Whistles, Sequin Midi Skirt
Whistles Sequin Midi Skirt

Sometimes, the high street makes a slam dunk with a buy so brilliant that it's a small miracle that it's not completely sold out. The Zara polka dot dress. The Boden blanket-stitched jacket. The Mango ballet pumps. And now there's another too-hot-too-handle product that you might want to get your hands on before party season stars: M&S' satin slip skirt.

1. Marks and Spencer Satin Midaxi Slip Skirt

M&S, Satin Midaxi Slip Skirt
Price: £35

www.marksandspencer.com

M&S, Satin Midaxi Slip Skirt
Price: £35

www.marksandspencer.com

The skirt is question is silver, which goes some way to explain why it's already sold out in several sizes as we approach Christmas. A little less obvious than gold, red or green, it still packs a punch when it comes to getting dressed at this time of year, when you want to look festive but don't want to be spangled, sequinned and generally shimmering at any given moment. Secondly, it's the princely sum of £35, which is very welcome at a time when you're probably strategising your present list, praying your cousins decide to splinter off so you can cross them off.

silver slip skirt
©Getty

It couldn't be easier to wear. Style it with the oh-so-simple combination of a roll-neck jumper and ballet flats as above. Or dial it up a little with strappy sandals, a tank top and a 'party' coat. Oh, and if you do miss out on the super skirt from M&S, there are plenty of other options that you can shop this Black Friday...

SHOP: The Best Silver Skirts Currently On Sale

2. New Look Silver Satin Maxi Skirt

New Look, Silver Satin Maxi Skirt
Price: £24.74 (was £32.99)

www.newlook.com

New Look, Silver Satin Maxi Skirt
Price: £24.74 (was £32.99)

www.newlook.com

3. Nobody's Child Silver Mila Satin Maxi Slip Skirt

Nobody's Child, Silver Mila Satin Maxi Slip Skirt
Price: £44 (was £55)

www.nobodyschild.com

Nobody's Child, Silver Mila Satin Maxi Slip Skirt
Price: £44 (was £55)

www.nobodyschild.com

4. Whistles Sequin Midi Skirt

Whistles, Sequin Midi Skirt
Price: £111.20 (was £139)

www.whistles.com

Whistles, Sequin Midi Skirt
Price: £111.20 (was £139)

www.whistles.com

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us