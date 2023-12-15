  1. Home|
  2. Fashion|
  3. Shopping

The Best Party Dress We’ve Seen This Year? It’s From M&S And Is £50 – And You’ll Wear It To Everything

It's tried and tested, too.

Anna Silverman M&S silver dress
by Natalie Hammond |
Updated
1
Marks & Spencer, Sequin Ruched Midi Column Dress
Marks &amp; Spencer, Sequin Ruched Midi Column Dress
2
Reserved, Dress With Drape Neck
Reserved, Dress With Drape Neck
3
H&M, Sequinned Net Dress
H&amp;M, Sequinned Net Dress
4
Arket, Sequin Strap Dress
Arket, Sequin Strap Dress
5
River Island, Silver Floral Sequin Long Sleeve Midi Dress
River Island, Silver Floral Sequin Long Sleeve Midi Dress
6
Self-Portrait, Sequinned Midi Dress
Self-Portrait, Sequinned Midi Dress

You've perfected your punch recipe and turned your front room into a twinkling grotto. But what about the main event – your party dress? Because it’s no mean feat to find something that’s comfortable, head- turning and priced at that sweet spot around £50 while preparing for a bash that’s going to be talked about until next Christmas.

Maya Jama
Maya Jama wearing a silver party dress ©Getty

If that feels impossible, take inspiration from the fashion set, who’ve already decided what a ‘mistletoe’ dress – one so special you are guaranteed admiring glances at the very least – looks like.

Demi Moore
Demi Moore wearing a silver party dress ©Getty

To Larisa Klitsinari, communications and PR manager at De Beers, it’s a mini from Saint Laurent, which she scored on Vestiaire Collective. ‘It’s heavy silk with long sleeves and a deep V-cut all the way to the waist. From behind it looks like any little black dress but, when you turn, the effect is immediate,’ she says, adding, ‘Every time I wear it something fun and unexpected happens and that feeling never gets old.’ A mistletoe dress means different things to different people but, according to Dua Lipa, Maya Jama, Taylor Swift and Demi Moore, your best bet for a 2023 spin is something silver.

Anna Silverman M&S silver dress
Grazia's Anna Silverman wearing the silver dress from M&amp;S

M&S has a dress that ticks all the boxes: it’s a) high-necked, long-sleeved and has a midi length that will look great with sheer tights, b) silver, and c) clocks in at £49.50. Ding, ding, ding! (Grazia's Anna Silverman wore it to the office bash and, as you can see below, it's a tried-and-tested knockout.)

Anna Silverman M&S silver dress
Grazia's Anna Silverman wearing the silver dress from M&amp;S

When M&S posted a reel on social media featuring the silver scene-stealer, sales rocketed by 100%. ‘We’re thrilled with the reaction to the dress, worn by Zawe Ashton in our Christmas ad,’ says Lisa Illis, M&S’s head of design. ‘Metallics are perfect for dressing up during the festive period and beyond. We’ve seen some super-stylish women wearing the dress.’

1.

Marks & Spencer, Sequin Ruched Midi Column Dress

Marks & Spencer, Sequin Ruched Midi Column Dress
Price: £49.50

www.marksandspencer.com

Description

This M&S sequinned dress is a show-stopper and a half, ticking the affordable box as well as the

Marks & Spencer, Sequin Ruched Midi Column Dress
Price: £49.50

www.marksandspencer.com

It’s true this is the kind of piece that could be really dressed up (with shoulder- grazing crystal earrings or satin slingbacks) or left to speak for itself with a simple tailored coat and slouchy knee-high boots. Maya Jama wore an iteration – a spangled, strapless number by Sabina Bilenko – with point-toe pumps for extra sharpness. Olivia Rodrigo, meanwhile, styled her little silver slip with Dr Martens. The choice is yours.

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa wearing a silver party dress ©Getty

There are plenty of mistletoe dresses on the high street for around £50 and you don’t have to shimmer in silver. John Lewis’s scores for its holly berry-red hue (£55). ‘Red dresses are bright enough to make a statement but also great when paired with black tights and boots,’ says Queralt Ferrer, design director at John Lewis. ‘Our Anyday red dress has proved popular. It was designed with longevity in mind, so it can also be worn throughout the year.’

For now, mistletoe at the ready!

2.

Reserved, Dress With Drape Neck

Reserved, Dress With Drape Neck
Price: £45.99

www.reserved.com

Description

With its draped neck and almost-ankle-length hemline, Reserved's take on the silver dress trend is

Reserved, Dress With Drape Neck
Price: £45.99

www.reserved.com

3.

H&M, Sequinned Net Dress

H&M, Sequinned Net Dress
Price: £44.99

www2.hm.com

Description

H&M has a superlative sequin selection this year, but a certain long-sleeved column dress is best

H&M, Sequinned Net Dress
Price: £44.99

www2.hm.com

4.

Arket, Sequin Strap Dress

Arket, Sequin Strap Dress
Price: £109

www.arket.com

Description

Short and sweet, Arket's strappy dress could be 'the one' this Christmas.

Arket, Sequin Strap Dress
Price: £109

www.arket.com

5.

River Island, Silver Floral Sequin Long Sleeve Midi Dress

River Island, Silver Floral Sequin Long Sleeve Midi Dress
Price: £180

www.riverisland.com

Description

Combining sequins, fringe and a flower-power print, River Island's silver dress certainly isn't

River Island, Silver Floral Sequin Long Sleeve Midi Dress
Price: £180

www.riverisland.com

6.

Self-Portrait, Sequinned Midi Dress

Self-Portrait, Sequinned Midi Dress
Price: £460

www.mytheresa.com

Description

Self-Portrait's silver dress has an elegant twist neck, as well as a midi length that will look

Self-Portrait, Sequinned Midi Dress
Price: £460

www.mytheresa.com

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us