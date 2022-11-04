With The Return Of Rihanna, Here Are The Best Savage X Fenty Underwear Sets To Shop Now

Rihanna has certainly had a busy year. From giving birth to a baby boy back in May, to (finally) releasing new music with the launch of the latest Black Panther film, she must be exhausted. We can never get enough of Fenty Beauty products and don't get us started on Fenty Skin, so it's no surprise that her underwear - the infamous Savage x Fenty collection - is a must-have for every underwear drawer.
Branching into activewear, the huge new Savage x Fenty sportswear collection is launching on 9 November, with looks of high-impact bras, neon leggings and bodysuits that will make your workout feel more like a fashion show. On the other side of the brand, we've seen holiday lounge collections land with Dove Cameron and Olivia Cooke in everything from cosy joggers to romantic lace bralettes. It's true, the Savage x Fenty name is becoming much more than just an underwear brand.
The Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show is launching very very soon (11th November on Amazon Prime, to be exact) and so the classic thongs, garter belts and everything in between are very much at the forefront of many people's wishlists.
So, we're taking a deep dive into the brand's best underwear, and all the bras and knickers you could dream of. Most of the brand's sizes fit from bands 20-46 as well as cups A to E and in bottoms, you can find sizes from UK XS up to 4XL.
Here's a not-so-secret for you too: if you sign up for the Savage X Fenty Xtra VIP for the first time right now, you'll get 65% off sitewide. New underwear drawer incoming?
SHOP: The Best Underwear Sets From The Savage X Fenty Collection
Here's What To Buy From Savage X Fenty
Red lingerie never misses and Savage X Fenty knows how to go bold with this romantic lace push-up bra, also available in black. Grab the balconette bra (£50), if that's more your style and match it with Brazillian knickers (£22) or a thong (£25). Get the whole set with a corded suspender skirt (£45), too.
Go for a more classic Savage X Fenty look with the Savage Not Sorry half-cup bra, also available in an emerald green.
Pair these up with the cheeky knickers (£22) or lace thong (£22) and mix and match with the balconette bra (£65) and bralette (£32).
Possibly the comfiest set of the whole collection (trust us, we've tried it), this dotted mesh bralette comes in a mass of colours - eight, to be exact - and has stretch lace so it will hug you in all the right places. Of course, you'll have to grab the matching thong (£18) or panties (£20) too.
Part of the newest holiday loungewear collection, you can lay back in this remixed plaid bralette from Savage X Fenty, with matching boxers (£30) or sleep pants (£70) to really get the whole look.
Satin underwear makes everyone look good, and with dreamy prints embedded into this balconette bra with ruffle trim, it's definitely one to grab. Brazilian knickers (£22) or cheeky panties (£25) match this one.
Front-closing bras are something that every lady should have tucked away in her underwear drawer, and this lace one makes for a sexy choice whether you want to impress a partner or just keep it for yourself. Also available in red, choose from a high waist thong (£25) or lacy Brazililans (£22) and add a garter skirt (£45) to spice things up.
The ultimate basic set is a scoop neck bralette and high-waisted booty shorts which you can rock around the house with no worries.