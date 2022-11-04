With The Return Of Rihanna, Here Are The Best Savage X Fenty Underwear Sets To Shop Now

Rihanna has certainly had a busy year. From giving birth to a baby boy back in May, to (finally) releasing new music with the launch of the latest Black Panther film, she must be exhausted. We can never get enough of Fenty Beauty products and don't get us started on Fenty Skin, so it's no surprise that her underwear - the infamous Savage x Fenty collection - is a must-have for every underwear drawer.

Branching into activewear, the huge new Savage x Fenty sportswear collection is launching on 9 November, with looks of high-impact bras, neon leggings and bodysuits that will make your workout feel more like a fashion show. On the other side of the brand, we've seen holiday lounge collections land with Dove Cameron and Olivia Cooke in everything from cosy joggers to romantic lace bralettes. It's true, the Savage x Fenty name is becoming much more than just an underwear brand.

The Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show is launching very very soon (11th November on Amazon Prime, to be exact) and so the classic thongs, garter belts and everything in between are very much at the forefront of many people's wishlists.

So, we're taking a deep dive into the brand's best underwear, and all the bras and knickers you could dream of. Most of the brand's sizes fit from bands 20-46 as well as cups A to E and in bottoms, you can find sizes from UK XS up to 4XL.

Here's a not-so-secret for you too: if you sign up for the Savage X Fenty Xtra VIP for the first time right now, you'll get 65% off sitewide. New underwear drawer incoming?