Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Is About To Launch Activewear

She's changed the way you think about maternity clothes - and has already set up shop in your underwear drawer. Now, Rihanna has set her sights on yet another category of clothing. Launching on November 9, Savage x Fenty is breaking into activewear - and it's every bit as tantalising as you would imagine.

Precious Lee ©Savage x Fenty

First of all, RiRi has recruited an old collaborator to helm its latest category, Adam Selman, who is the newly-appointed executive design director of Sport. And she's also recruited some seriously cool campaign stars: Precious Lee and Avani Gregg.

Avani Gregg ©Savage x Fenty

If you're already familiar with the brand's lingerie, its sportswear won't disappoint. Combining 'functionality and play', Sport is flush with sexy pieces, including medium-impact bras and high-waisted leggings, all of which are perfect for the gym, the supermarket and everywhere else in between.

Nelita Villezon ©Savage x Fenty

'We think of sport as how you move through your life. I want people to feel sexy, carefree and powerful when they put these pieces on,' says Rihanna, who will be releasing Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4, the latest instalment of the mogul's fashion show slash short film series, next month on Amazon Prime (also on November 9).