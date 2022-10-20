Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Is About To Launch Activewear

She's changed the way you think about maternity clothes - and has already set up shop in your underwear drawer. Now, Rihanna has set her sights on yet another category of clothing. Launching on November 9, Savage x Fenty is breaking into activewear - and it's every bit as tantalising as you would imagine.
First of all, RiRi has recruited an old collaborator to helm its latest category, Adam Selman, who is the newly-appointed executive design director of Sport. And she's also recruited some seriously cool campaign stars: Precious Lee and Avani Gregg.
If you're already familiar with the brand's lingerie, its sportswear won't disappoint. Combining 'functionality and play', Sport is flush with sexy pieces, including medium-impact bras and high-waisted leggings, all of which are perfect for the gym, the supermarket and everywhere else in between.
'We think of sport as how you move through your life. I want people to feel sexy, carefree and powerful when they put these pieces on,' says Rihanna, who will be releasing Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4, the latest instalment of the mogul's fashion show slash short film series, next month on Amazon Prime (also on November 9).
As well as lingerie-inspired details, and premium materials that offer the perfect balance of power and playfulness, Savage x Fenty Sport will be available in sizes XS-4X. The campaign also features ballerina Elsa Stallings, martial artist Nelita Villezon, model Joanna Pauline, and roller skater Ayasha.