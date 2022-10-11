The Best Rechargeable Lamps That Are As Elegant As They Are Energy-Efficient

It's no secret that this year will be more expensive than usual. As the cost of living crisis rears its ugly head, you might be wondering what little steps you can take to reduce energy consumption. Sure, switching off lights you don't need might be a great start, but we have a trick up our sleeves that might just help you get through the winter, (relatively) unscathed. Allow us to introduce: rechargeable lamps.

Before rolling your eyes at the concept of rechargeable lamps, let's look at the stats. According to Energy Saving Trust UK, replacing all bulbs in our home with LED lights will reduce our carbon dioxide emissions by up to 40kg a year, which is the equivalent of carbon dioxide emitted by driving a car for - wait for it - 145 miles. Rechargeable LED lights also consume 80 per cent less energy than traditional lamps which means you're saving the planet, as well as doing your wallet a favour. A win-win, if you ask us.

Rechargeable lamps have come a long way in their design, and we've made a curation of the best smart and stylish options that will fit right into your home. Whether you're looking for something minimal, traditional or even Art Deco, shop our list of the best rechargeable lamps on the market, that aren't a total eye-sore.