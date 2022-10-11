The Best Rechargeable Lamps That Are As Elegant As They Are Energy-Efficient

It's no secret that this year will be more expensive than usual. As the cost of living crisis rears its ugly head, you might be wondering what little steps you can take to reduce energy consumption. Sure, switching off lights you don't need might be a great start, but we have a trick up our sleeves that might just help you get through the winter, (relatively) unscathed. Allow us to introduce: rechargeable lamps.
Before rolling your eyes at the concept of rechargeable lamps, let's look at the stats. According to Energy Saving Trust UK, replacing all bulbs in our home with LED lights will reduce our carbon dioxide emissions by up to 40kg a year, which is the equivalent of carbon dioxide emitted by driving a car for - wait for it - 145 miles. Rechargeable LED lights also consume 80 per cent less energy than traditional lamps which means you're saving the planet, as well as doing your wallet a favour. A win-win, if you ask us.
Rechargeable lamps have come a long way in their design, and we've made a curation of the best smart and stylish options that will fit right into your home. Whether you're looking for something minimal, traditional or even Art Deco, shop our list of the best rechargeable lamps on the market, that aren't a total eye-sore.
SHOP: The Best Rechargeable Lamps
Created in collaboration with Farrow & Ball's Head of Creative Charlotte Crosby, this portable lamp boasts a contemporary yet rustic design with its exposed bulb, golden fixtures and garden green hue. It's made from glass, avoiding plastic manufacturing, and has an IP44 rating making it suitable for outdoor use, too.
One for the jewellery obsessives. This lamp centres around a mesmerising amber resin jewel, which grows in warmth as the lamp is turned on. It's dimmable and has at least ten hours of charge, meaning you can take it anywhere you go without having to to hunt for a socket in every corner.
For those opting for something more minimal, look no further than Wayfair's LED table lamp. Each light contains a remote control centre, meaning you can turn them on and off, switch to dimmer or even flicker mode, all with the click of a button.
Originally designed for London's new Design Museum, the Bellhop Lamp is glare-free and offers a warm glow to your space. It's available in a range of seven colours, depending on your taste, and offers 24 hours of wire-free illumination, There's a dimmable function too, for that extra touch of ambience.
Whether you need some bedside illumination, or something for your bookshelf, Hernan the lamp will accomodate. It resonates a warm glow, and the dark brown fixture will blend seamlessly with all types of homes, modern, classical or otherwise.
Wtih frosted glass and a yellow open-top glass shade, this lamp provides a soft glow automatically making any room that much more charming. It's great for hallways, tabletops and can also help illuminate your garden.
Named after none other than Amelia Earhart, the Amelica table lamp is entirely poortable with a battery life of ten hours minimum. You can also shop from a large catologue of shades, from turqoise tiedye to blush tulip, depending on your interiors.