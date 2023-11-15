  1. Home|
The Best Plus-Size Wedding Guest Dresses Because, Yes, It’s Still Wedding Season

Shop our favourites from under £20.

plus-size wedding guest dresses
by Natalie Hammond |
Published
Rixo, Georgina Midi Shirt Dress
Rixo, Georgina Midi Shirt Dress
Reformation, Annabelle Silk Dress
Reformation, Annabelle Silk Dress
ASOS DESIGN, Curve Satin Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress Grey Floral
ASOS DESIGN, Curve Satin Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress Grey Floral
Mango, Ruffles Slit Dress
Mango, Ruffles Slit Dress
H&M, Satin Wrap Dress
H+M, Satin Wrap Dress
New Look, Curves Blue Floral Cowl-Neck Midi Dress
New Look, Curves Blue Floral Cowl-Neck Midi Dress
Ghost, Steph Satin Midi Dress
Ghost, Steph Satin Midi Dress
John Lewis, Live Unlimited Curve Tiered Midi Shirt Dress
John Lewis, Live Unlimited Curve Tiered Midi Shirt Dress

Although summer's almost been and gone, without much sun or heat (it has to be said) wedding season is still going to be in full swing until this winter. So if you're still looking for outfits, looks and general inspiration for plus-size wedding guest dresses, you've come to the right place.

As we move from summer into autumn, there are still plenty of opportunities to wear something floral and fun, as long as you consider what you might wear over the top (a light-coloured blazer or a crisp single-breasted coat will also pass muster). But if you want to make things really easy, it might be worth choosing something with an ankle-skimming hemline and wrist-length sleeves.

Accessories-wise, swap your ankle-tie espadrilles or block-heeled sandals for a flat ballerina (great for dancing) or a closed-toe slingback (less great for dancing but always on-point).

SHOP: The Best Plus-Size Wedding Guest Dresses

1. Rixo, Georgina Midi Shirt Dress

Rixo, Georgina Midi Shirt Dressrixo
Price: £265

rixolondon.com

Rixo's printed midi dresses will always pass muster on the wedding circuit.

2. Reformation, Annabelle Silk Dress

Reformation, Annabelle Silk Dressreformation
Price: £448

www.thereformation.com

Reformation has an extended-sizing range that caters to sizes UK 18-28, so it's perfect for

3. ASOS DESIGN, Curve Satin Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress Grey Floral

ASOS DESIGN, Curve Satin Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress Grey FloralASOS
Price: £60

www.asos.com

ASOS has a great selection of plus-size wedding guest dresses, and these muted colours and flutter

4. Mango, Ruffles Slit Dress

Mango, Ruffles Slit Dressmango
Price: £59.99

shop.mango.com

For a summer wedding somewhere sun-kissed, Mango's blue-and-white printed dress will be a winner -

5. H+M, Satin Wrap Dress

H&M, Satin Wrap DressH&M
Price: £29.99

www2.hm.com

Want to recreate the dancing woman emoji? H&M's satin wrap style, available in L-4XL, is just the

6. New Look, Curves Blue Floral Cowl-Neck Midi Dress

New Look, Curves Blue Floral Cowl-Neck Midi DressNew Look
Price: £11 (was £35.99)

www.newlook.com

New Look's cowl-neck midi dress will make a subtle statement in a sea of pastels - and comes in

7. Ghost, Steph Satin Midi Dress

Ghost, Steph Satin Midi DressGhost
Price: £51.60 (was £129)

www.ghost.co.uk

Available in sizes XS-3XL, Ghost's sleeveless satin midi dress hits that sweet spot on the

8. John Lewis, Live Unlimited Curve Tiered Midi Shirt Dress

John Lewis, Live Unlimited Curve Tiered Midi Shirt DressJohn Lewis
Price: £79

www.johnlewis.com

If you want a shirt plus-size wedding guest dress that can be zhushed up for wedding season but

