The Best Plus-Size Wedding Guest Dresses Because, Yes, It’s Still Wedding Season

Although summer's almost been and gone, without much sun or heat (it has to be said) wedding season is still going to be in full swing until this winter. So if you're still looking for outfits, looks and general inspiration for plus-size wedding guest dresses, you've come to the right place.

As we move from summer into autumn, there are still plenty of opportunities to wear something floral and fun, as long as you consider what you might wear over the top (a light-coloured blazer or a crisp single-breasted coat will also pass muster). But if you want to make things really easy, it might be worth choosing something with an ankle-skimming hemline and wrist-length sleeves.

Accessories-wise, swap your ankle-tie espadrilles or block-heeled sandals for a flat ballerina (great for dancing) or a closed-toe slingback (less great for dancing but always on-point).