The Best Mother Of The Bride Gifts To Say Thank You

The countdown to your special day is on and we can understand the pressure of getting everything ticked off the to-do list. Even so, it's important to thank your nearest and dearest in the run-up to your big day - especially your parents. Your mum might've joined you on countless wedding dress fittings, food tastings and venue tours and this is your way to say thank you.
We know how important the role of the mother of the bride is throughout the preparation and during your special day. After all, she held your hand through all the prep and big decisions, so what better way to thank her than with a special wedding gift? The emotional support and stress that it takes to get through the planning of a wedding is definitely something to commemorate.
We've taken one thing off your to-do list and put together a list of our favourite thank you gifts to show how much your mum means to you. From a bottle of champers to an opulent Diptyque candle, start shopping now.
Where can you shop for wedding gifts?
SHOP: Gifts for the Mother of the Bride
1. The White Company Calm Hamper
Although a wedding is a special and momentous occasion, it's important to relax after the stressful period of the wedding build-up. This special gift is full of relaxing treats to help create a moment of calm in the comfort of her home.
Customer review: 'A really lovely collection of products.'
2. Laurent Perrier Cuvée Rosé Brut Personalised Champagne
Personalise this special bottle of rose champagne with a special thank you note - ideal for any gift idea to commemorate an event or a special date.
3. Bloom & Wild The Millie Letterbox Flowers
You can't go wrong with some flowers to say a special thank you. Bloom & Wild offers letterbox flowers delivered straight to the recipient's door.
Customer review: 'I ordered these flowers as a thank you to my daughter and she was over the moon with them, they are exactly as described. The whole process from placing the order to it being delivered was great, with emails keeping me informed along the way.'
4. Diptyque 600G Roses Candle
Treat your mum with this very special candle from Diptyque. The scent of roses can emulate the romantic setting of a summer wedding all year round.
Customer review: 'This was an amazing surprise gift and it is wonderful! I already know the roses candle and love it, but this is just amazing. The packaging is glorious and so so pretty. The candle is unbelievably good at scenting the house -not too strong at all but somehow manages to reach most rooms in little soft drifts. Gorgeous. Summer in a beautiful pot.'
5. Not On The High Street Mother Of The Bride Or Bridesmaid Illustration
A personalised gift is always a great idea and this illustration can be altered to replicate your mother-daughter wedding photos, making a perfect gift to remember your special day.
Customer review: 'Beautiful picture and created so quickly. It was the perfect present for my mum to open on the wedding day. She absolutely loved it and it's so unique and personal.'
6. Jo Malone Lime Basil & Mandarin Heart Box Gift Set
Jo Malone is our go-to for all things gifts, and this set will help her set the scene in her home with the lime basil and mandarin fragrance.
7. Not On The High Street Mother Of The Bride Personalised Wedding Keepsake Dish
This keepsake makes a sweet gift to remember and cherish your special day. Great for storing jewellery, this dish would fit perfectly on your mum's bedside or dressing table.
8. Not On The High Street Mother Of The Bride China Wedding Mug
A lovely little treat following on from your wedding day. Remind your mum of your special day every time she puts the kettle on.
Customer review: 'This is a really nice, thin china mug - I can't wait to give it to my mother on my wedding day!'
9. Monica Vinader Nura Pearl Necklace
We've never met a mum who doesn't love a pearl. This gorgeous necklace is a great way to reminisce about your special wedding day and to thank your mum throughout the wedding preparation.
10. The White Company Seychelles Cosy Nights Gift Set
Gift the ultimate relaxation set with this set from The White Company. Complete with cashmere bed socks and Seychelles candle.
11. Mother Of The Bride Pearl Wedding Necklace
A perfect little gift your mum will love. This meaningful necklace will always remind your mum of your special day.
12. The Nap Co Emerald Piped Relaxed-Fit Stretch-Satin Pyjama Set
There's nothing better than snuggling into some new pyjamas, and you can't go wrong with this dreamy satin set from The Nap Co. Shop the Ivory version here.
13. Annika Inez Sterling Silver Mother Of Pearl Gem Heart Stud Earrings
Treat your mum to this pair of beautiful mother of pearl earrings made in a suitably themed heart shape.
14. Liberty Wild Flowers Scented Candle
Candles are always a good idea, and this aroma from Liberty will enhance any home.
15. Jo Malone Fresh Fig & Cassis Diffuser & Refill
If your mum loves her scents, this Jo Malone diffuser set is the best way to say thank you.