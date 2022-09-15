  1. Home
  2. Fashion
  3. Shopping

The Best Mother Of The Bride Gifts To Say Thank You

Because she deserves it.

Mother of the bride gifts
by Georgia Scott |
Posted

The countdown to your special day is on and we can understand the pressure of getting everything ticked off the to-do list. Even so, it's important to thank your nearest and dearest in the run-up to your big day - especially your parents. Your mum might've joined you on countless wedding dress fittings, food tastings and venue tours and this is your way to say thank you.

We know how important the role of the mother of the bride is throughout the preparation and during your special day. After all, she held your hand through all the prep and big decisions, so what better way to thank her than with a special wedding gift? The emotional support and stress that it takes to get through the planning of a wedding is definitely something to commemorate.

We've taken one thing off your to-do list and put together a list of our favourite thank you gifts to show how much your mum means to you. From a bottle of champers to an opulent Diptyque candle, start shopping now.

Where can you shop for wedding gifts?

Bloom & Wild

Fortnum & Mason

Diptyque

Jo Malone

The White Company

Not On The High Street

Selfridges

Monica Vinader

SHOP: Gifts for the Mother of the Bride

1. The White Company Calm Hamper

The White Company Calm Hamper

Buy now

Although a wedding is a special and momentous occasion, it's important to relax after the stressful period of the wedding build-up. This special gift is full of relaxing treats to help create a moment of calm in the comfort of her home.

Customer review: 'A really lovely collection of products.'

2. Laurent Perrier Cuvée Rosé Brut Personalised Champagne

Laurent Perrier Cuvée Rosé Brut Personalised Champagne

Buy now

Personalise this special bottle of rose champagne with a special thank you note - ideal for any gift idea to commemorate an event or a special date.

3. Bloom & Wild The Millie Letterbox Flowers

Bloom & Wild The Millie Letterbox Flowers

Buy now

You can't go wrong with some flowers to say a special thank you. Bloom & Wild offers letterbox flowers delivered straight to the recipient's door.

Customer review: 'I ordered these flowers as a thank you to my daughter and she was over the moon with them, they are exactly as described. The whole process from placing the order to it being delivered was great, with emails keeping me informed along the way.'

4. Diptyque 600G Roses Candle

Diptyque 600G Roses Candle

Buy now

Treat your mum with this very special candle from Diptyque. The scent of roses can emulate the romantic setting of a summer wedding all year round.

Customer review: 'This was an amazing surprise gift and it is wonderful! I already know the roses candle and love it, but this is just amazing. The packaging is glorious and so so pretty. The candle is unbelievably good at scenting the house -not too strong at all but somehow manages to reach most rooms in little soft drifts. Gorgeous. Summer in a beautiful pot.'

5. Not On The High Street Mother Of The Bride Or Bridesmaid Illustration

Not On The High Street Mother Of The Bride Or Bridesmaid Illustration

Buy now

A personalised gift is always a great idea and this illustration can be altered to replicate your mother-daughter wedding photos, making a perfect gift to remember your special day.

Customer review: 'Beautiful picture and created so quickly. It was the perfect present for my mum to open on the wedding day. She absolutely loved it and it's so unique and personal.'

6. Jo Malone Lime Basil & Mandarin Heart Box Gift Set

Jo Malone Lime Basil & Mandarin Heart Box Gift Set

Buy now

Jo Malone is our go-to for all things gifts, and this set will help her set the scene in her home with the lime basil and mandarin fragrance.

7. Not On The High Street Mother Of The Bride Personalised Wedding Keepsake Dish

Not On The High Street Mother Of The Bride Personalised Wedding Keepsake Dish

Buy now

This keepsake makes a sweet gift to remember and cherish your special day. Great for storing jewellery, this dish would fit perfectly on your mum's bedside or dressing table.

8. Not On The High Street Mother Of The Bride China Wedding Mug

Not On The High Street Mother Of The Bride China Wedding Mug

Buy now

A lovely little treat following on from your wedding day. Remind your mum of your special day every time she puts the kettle on.

Customer review: 'This is a really nice, thin china mug - I can't wait to give it to my mother on my wedding day!'

9. Monica Vinader Nura Pearl Necklace

Monica Vinader Nura Pearl Necklace

Buy now

We've never met a mum who doesn't love a pearl. This gorgeous necklace is a great way to reminisce about your special wedding day and to thank your mum throughout the wedding preparation.

10. The White Company Seychelles Cosy Nights Gift Set

The White Company Seychelles Cosy Nights Gift Set

Buy now

Gift the ultimate relaxation set with this set from The White Company. Complete with cashmere bed socks and Seychelles candle.

11. Mother Of The Bride Pearl Wedding Necklace

Mother Of The Bride Pearl Wedding Necklace
Amazon

Buy now

A perfect little gift your mum will love. This meaningful necklace will always remind your mum of your special day.

12. The Nap Co Emerald Piped Relaxed-Fit Stretch-Satin Pyjama Set

The Nap Co Emerald Piped Relaxed-Fit Stretch-Satin Pyjama Set

Buy now

There's nothing better than snuggling into some new pyjamas, and you can't go wrong with this dreamy satin set from The Nap Co. Shop the Ivory version here.

13. Annika Inez Sterling Silver Mother Of Pearl Gem Heart Stud Earrings

Annika Inez Sterling Silver Mother Of Pearl Gem Heart Stud Earrings

Buy now

Treat your mum to this pair of beautiful mother of pearl earrings made in a suitably themed heart shape.

14. Liberty Wild Flowers Scented Candle

Liberty Wild Flowers Scented Candle

Buy now

Candles are always a good idea, and this aroma from Liberty will enhance any home.

15. Jo Malone Fresh Fig & Cassis Diffuser & Refill

Jo Malone Fresh Fig & Cassis Diffuser & Refill

Buy now

If your mum loves her scents, this Jo Malone diffuser set is the best way to say thank you.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us